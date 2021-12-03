Photo: Joe Chea

Doja Cat continues her winning streak with her latest video release for her new single “Woman,” and this time, she’s inspiring young aspiring coders in the process.

Under the creative direction of artist and director child., the otherworldly, surrealist video to the afrobeats-inspired track has already reached well over two million views on YouTube, and features a cameo appearance from Teyana Taylor and model Guetcha.

In it, queen Teyana Taylor is warned by Guetcha that someone is after her precious throne. Upon demanding to be taken to them, she sits at a table with her royal court and is seduced by a materialization of Doja Cat, before the imagery focuses on the hard-hitting dance routines. Take a look:

Simultaneous to the release of the video, Doja, alongside leading non-profit Girls Who Code, released DojaCode, an interactive experience that pairs with the video. DojaCode invites fans and coding enthusiasts to direct individual aspects of the video through the use of coding. Users can sit in the director’s seat, altering key creative elements and unveiling hidden easter eggs fans watching the normal iteration of the video can’t see.

“I am so excited that Girls Who Code has partnered with me to make my ‘Woman’ music video the world’s first codable music video,” Doja shared in a statement. “Fans all over the world will get to input code via a microsite and unlock some really cool special features. It’s going to be awesome.”

Through following prompts and entering code, users can decide what color queen Teyana’s nails will be painted, determine the speed, length, and color of Doja’s materialization dust, and add their own current local sky to the dancer’s background, among other modifications.

The collaboration is an effort to inspire young girls, opening possibilities they may not be aware of and showing them how creative and fun careers in the STEM and tech fields can be.

“At Girls Who Code, we know firsthand that girls and young women are some of today’s most powerful creators and change-makers”, said Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code of the collaboration. “However, too few know that they can have a career in computer science, and that it can open up an entire future of possibility to nurturing their passions.”

Emily Berger, Creative Lead of Mojo Supermarket, the creative company that that teamed with digital production studio, Active Theory, and Doja’s label, RCA Records, to make this happen, agrees that Doja’s influence may open doors of opportunity and interest for young girls playing with the coding experience.

“We want to get more girls to try coding. But there’s a thousand other things that girls care about more than coding,” Berger observed. “And Doja Cat is like 999 of them. So we were like…can Doja make learning to code cool?”

Judging by the fun of the interactive DojaCode “Woman” experience, we’d say that’s a yes.