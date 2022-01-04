New Year, New Me! Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, More Celebs Share Resolutions for 2022

With a fresh new calendar year undoubtedly comes a fresh new attitude and outlook for many, including some of your favorite stars from music, television, and film.

While some are rededicating themselves to fitness and self-care, others are switching up their outlook for a more positive and productive worldview. Whatever the resolution we make, the hope for a better, brighter future and a happier, more streamlined day-to-day generally rests at the center.

For singer and new mom Danileigh, who notoriously had a season of rough realizations in 2021, the goal is to move toward more self-awareness and accountability.

Lord I pray for people to learn accountability this year . Myself as well.. but man it’s important to acknowledge fasho . — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) January 3, 2022

“Lord, I pray for people to learn accountability this year. Myself as well…” she wrote to fans on Twitter. She followed that up with a retweet reading “Note to self: choose you this year.”

Speaking of choosing oneself, Jazmine Sullivan seems to be on a path toward healthy habits – that is, if she can keep on track.

“Me looking at my resolutions I wrote down knowing I didn’t drink a gallon of water yet,” she jokingly captioned a photo of herself via InstaStories, inviting fans to share the resolutions they’ve already broken four days in as well.

If you’ll recall,

Cardi B didn’t directly claim a resolution, but she did encourage fans (and possibly herself) to step outside of the box and try something new going into 2022.

“Take a risk this year,” she tweeted. But ever the comedian, she followed it up with more sage advice. “Either it’ll be worth it or it’ll send you to jail,” she added with a straight face emoji.

Take a risk this year. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 1, 2022

Rick Ross regaled his fans with some similar motivation, posting a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “If you’re walking into 2022 like a Boss & leaving all faults behind…leave your biggest 2022 goal/desire in the comments.”

Cheers to the new year! Are you making any resolutions of your own?