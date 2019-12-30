10 Last Minute Ideas To Spend New Year’s Eve In NYC That Are Not Times Square

New Year’s Eve in New York City is synonymous with one thing — going old school and watching the ball drop with a crowd of millions in Times Square. But in a city that seemingly never sleeps, there are a plethora of alternate options that don’t include standing in the freezing cold — even if you’ve waited until the last minute.

If you’re a procrastinator who still hasn’t figured out their New Year’s Eve plans and you’ll be in the Big Apple — you’re in luck. While most of the city’s been booked, there are still some great options to bring in the new year with loved ones (or strangers) that can still be booked today.

We’ve rounded up a few of the top options below to make the search much easier for you.



01 Añejo Tribeca Celebrate the new year (and new decade!) with a fiesta at Añejo Tribeca — one of the best Mexican restaurants and tequileiras you’ll come across in the city. Indulge in the restaurant's vast selection of tequilas, mezcals, and Mexican distillations and enjoy small plates of Mexican-inspired cuisine. Get your tickets here 02 Brooklyn Chop House Ring in the new year like your favorite celebrity at New York hotspot, Brooklyn Chop House. With crave-worthy food being served, it's the perfect spot to dine in on NYE (or any other day for that matter). A price fix menu is also available for groups of 8 or more, starting at $125 per person. Reservations can be made directly through their website 03 The Press Lounge Located inside of the Kimpton Ink48 Hotel, The Press Lounge is celebrating its tenth New Year’s Eve event with an open bar from 10:00 pm to 3:00 am (excluding top shelf), midnight toast and DJ and dancing from 10:00 pm to 2:00 am. It will cost you a pretty penny at $286.86 (including tax) but it’s sure to be well worth it. 04 Queensyard Looking for a view comparable to Times Square, but without the hassle of the crowd? Situated next to Hudson Yards, you’ll be in for a treat at Queensyard . They’ll be serving up a delicious menu of options such as veal shortbread, halibut and long island duck breast. Choose from two seating options: 5PM and 8PM. 05 Clinton Hall If you’re looking for a more casual vibe to ring in the new year, you’ll definitely want to head to one of Clinton Hall 's 3 locations — FiDi, E. 51st Street or Williamsburg. Grab your friends and watch the ball drop while enjoying a 4 hour open bar, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight in addition to pass hor d'oeuvres. Tickets begin at $50 and can be purchased here 06 Ten Hope Don’t want to leave the borough? Ten Hope is a cocktail bar and lush garden in BK with Mediterranean inspired small plates that will be offering up a 3-course price fix menu with early seatings from 6pm - 7:30pm at $55 and late seatings between 9pm - 10:30pm for $75. Reservations can be made directly through their website 07 Nerai Looking for the perfect place to celebrate with bae? Nerai will offer an epicurean meal with the choice between a four-course prix fixe menu at $115 per person, or Executive Chef Moshe Grundman's 7 course tasting menu at $145 per person. Reservations can be made directly through their website 08 Bell Book & Candle Bell Book & Candle is hosting a New Year's Eve dinner for $95 per person featuring dishes such as the Hawaiian Yellowfin tuna nachos with tempura kale, guacamole, and mushroom ragu and white truffle oil. If throwing back a few drinks is also a must, an optional open bar is also available from 9pm - 12am for an additional $95 per person with party favors, a balloon drop and confetti cannons and in addition to a champagne toast at midnight. 09 Ainslie Where’s BK at?! Apparently at the Ainslie in Williamsburg. Celebrate the new year at the beautiful 10,000 square foot, 340-person multi-level Italian wine bar, beer garden and restaurant Ainslie with a menu that includes wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, steak, free-range chicken and more. To keep the party going, there will also be a DJ spinning from 9pm-2am. Reservations can be made directly through their website 10 Tender Located inside The Sanctuary Hotel, start your night off with good eats at Tender . The first three course prix fixe seating is $85 per person, and the 9:30pm seating is $110 per person and also includes dancing to follow and a champagne toast as the ball drops leading right into an after party.

