Star Gazing: Mary J. Blige, Denzel Washington, H.E.R. and More Spotted Out and About

Despite steadily dropping temps across the nation, celebrities from film, television, and music made sure to make appearances at events, shows, and celebrations from New York to L.A., and points in between.

Urban One Honors saw the likes of H.E.R., Ne-Yo, Tank, D-Nice, Kelly Price, and host Eva Marcille hitting the red carpet and the stage for performances honoring icons Jennifer Hudson, Timbaland, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Gamble & Huff, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Stars were spotted going about their business in L.A. The Tragedy of Macbeth star Denzel Washington was spotted on his way to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, looking dapper as ever, while Grown-ish star and fashion insider Luka Sabbat was seen exiting a Hollywood haunt in the wee hours.

Back in NYC, Mary J. Blige was spotted continuing her Capricorn turn-up at The Stafford Room alongside long-time friend Misa Hylton, while the eternally booked and bussy H.E.R. graced the Jimmy Fallon stage with collaborator and dance music king Kaytranada.

