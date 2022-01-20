Star Gazing: Mary J. Blige, Denzel Washington, H.E.R. and More Spotted Out and About

Despite steadily dropping temps across the nation, celebrities from film, television, and music made sure to make appearances at events, shows, and celebrations from New York to L.A., and points in between.
Urban One Honors saw the likes of H.E.R., Ne-Yo, Tank, D-Nice, Kelly Price, and host Eva Marcille hitting the red carpet and the stage for performances honoring icons Jennifer Hudson, Timbaland, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Gamble & Huff, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.
Stars were spotted going about their business in L.A. The Tragedy of Macbeth star Denzel Washington was spotted on his way to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, looking dapper as ever, while Grown-ish star and fashion insider Luka Sabbat was seen exiting a Hollywood haunt in the wee hours.
Back in NYC, Mary J. Blige was spotted continuing her Capricorn turn-up at The Stafford Room alongside long-time friend Misa Hylton, while the eternally booked and bussy H.E.R. graced the Jimmy Fallon stage with collaborator and dance music king Kaytranada.
Check out more celeb sightings of the week below:
01
Misa Hylton, Mary J. Blige, Justin Combs
This iconic trio linked up at Stafford Room Fridays in NYC, celebrating alongside celebs like Antonio Brown, Rhapsody, Fivio Foreign, and more.
02
DJ D-Nice
D-Nice hit the step & repeat at the Urban One Honors event just outside Atlanta, GA.
03
Kelly Price
A happy and healthy-looking Kelly Price returned to the public eye at the Urban One Honors 2022 event.
04
Ne-Yo, Kelly Price
This duo was all-smiles backstage at Urban One Honors.
05
Ne-Yo
The R&B/soul crooner struck a pose for the step & repeat before taking the stage at Urban One Honors 2022.
06
Eva Marcille Sterling
The hostess of the evening, Eva Marcille Sterling looked ready to slay on the Urban One Honors red carpet.
07
Tank
The soul singer flashed his signature sexy smile on the Urban One Honors red carpet.
08
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tasha Cobbs Leonards was bubbly and ready to accept her figurative flowers at Urban One Honors 2022.
09
H.E.R.
With her signature shades and radiant smile, H.E.R. was prepped to take the stage at Urban One Honors 2022.
.
10
Kaytranada, H.E.R.
Always in high demand, H.E.R. turned up on The Tonight Show feat. Jimmy Fallon a few days later, accompanying Kaytranada for a performance of their wintertime banger, “Intimidated.”
11
Denzel Washington
The legendary actor was snapped by paparazzi on his way to shoot Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A., looking eternally camera-ready, of course.
12
Luka Sabbat
The Grown-ish actor and fashion insider was seen exiting an exclusive Hollywood haunt early Tuesday morning.
13
FKA Twigs
The ethereal songstress rocked a barely-there dress to The Standard in London to celebrate the release of her new Caprisongs mixtape.
14
Joseline Hernandez
Reality TV queen Joseline Hernandez popped out in a floral number for the premiere screening of her show Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas in Las Vegas.
15
Anthony Anderson, Kevin Liles
The comedian and the music mogul were seen grabbing a bite at a private dinner for Gunna at Sadelle’s in NYC, celebrating the release of the P-pushin’ rapper’s now #1 album, DS4ever.
16
Keke Wyatt
The soulful songstress belted out a tribute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta during the MLK Day King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Commemorative Service.
17
Le’Andria Johnson
Gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson shared an inspirational tune at the King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Commemorative Service on Martin Luther King Day.