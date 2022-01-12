Star Gazing: Premieres, Conventions, and Celeb Sightings

January is in full swing. Despite the lack of the typical big formal premiere events and seated awards ceremonies that typically take place this time of year (thanks a lot, “Omarion”), stars still find ways to hit the scene.

After a two-year wait, fans can finally catch the hotly anticipated second season of HBO’s Euphoria. While there was no big red carpet premiere event, the cast converged for a small formal photocall and screening in Los Angeles. Zendaya showed out in a black and white striped gown to celebrate returning to her Emmy-winning role.

In New Orleans, stars of superhero, fantasy, and sci-fi got together to talk all things nerd culture at the FAN EXPO. Our new MCU Captain America Anthony Mackie, Batwoman herself Javicia Leslie, and Jessie T. Usher who plays A-Train in the Amazon hit The Boys took the mic to give fans the inside scoop on their roles and lives.

From Atlanta to New York, stars from the Hip-Hop world were spotted out and about enjoying sports games and nightlife. Take a look below: