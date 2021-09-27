‘I Have What Is Called Long COVID:’ Kelly Price Explains Disappearance In New Interview

Kelly Price broke her silence in an interview with TMZ Sunday, after days of concerns over her safety after she was initially believed to be missing. She made national headlines last week when a welfare check at her home in Georgia resulted in a missing person report. Her sister, Shanrae Price, was suspicious about her safety when she didn’t hear from her sister following her discharge from the hospital.

“I’m just asking everybody to pray,” Shanrae Price told the Larry Reid Live radio show on Friday. “I understand the attorney is stating that my sister is okay. We don’t know anything until we physically see her.”

While speaking with TMZ, Kelly revealed that during her hospitalization, doctors worked to save her life. “At some point they lost me,” Kelly recounted. “I woke up a couple of days and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was.”

Although the 48-year-old singer’s near-death experience with COVID-19 ended with her life being saved, she told TMZ that all is not well as of yet. “I have what is called long COVID and I am facing a very uphill battle right now,” Kelly stated during her emotional interview. “I suffered a lot of internal damage and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be concert-ready again.”

She also spoke about her absence when Cobb County authorities came to conduct the previously reported welfare check, stated that because fans kept coming to the property, ringing the doorbell and leaving things at her doorstep; she felt most at ease not at her residence. “I literally left my house maybe a week ago because I couldn’t rest there,” Price said.

As previously reported by theGrio, Price’s family had reached out to Terrell Babers, Kelly’s husband for allegedly barring them from visiting her home. What they assumed to be suspicious behavior caused them to alert the authorities to do the welfare check.

Kelly Price also disputed claims made by her sister about their relationship. “It hasn’t been two months since I’ve seen my sister. It’s been a year,” she explained. “I haven’t been in the same room as her since my mother’s funeral. Prior to that we hadn’t seen each other all pandemic long. That’s not new for us. We’ve been strained for a very long time.”