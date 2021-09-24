UPDATE (Sept. 24, 9:43 pm EST): Kelly Price’s legal representative said to TMZ that the singer safe and is continuing to recover at an undisclosed location.

The National Crime Information Center currently lists singer Kelly Price as missing.

The vocalist was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, was admitted to a Georgia hospital and then was moved to the ICU as symptoms heightened. She was then discharged.

TMZ was the first to report on this story.

Her children apparently received a call about the discharge, but were concerned because she was not believed to be in full health.

“I found out today I have COVID,” Price wrote on Instagram on July 29. “I am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache… I’m grateful and expecting to have a full recovery.”

She was reported as missing after a welfare checked was conducted at her home on Saturday, September 18.

“We’re told the authorities found no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence, BUT … she’s now listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center,” TMZ exclusively reported.

Price is a powerhouse vocalist whose 1998 debut album, Soul of a Woman, went platinum. She is a beloved figure in popular music and worked with Ron Isley, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Faith Evans and many more.