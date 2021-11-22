Soul Train Awards 2021: See The Celebs Who Hit The Red Carpet In Harlem
By Brande Victorian ·

Saturday night, celebrities brought the heat to Harlem for the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Held at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City, this year’s award show wasn’t just another ceremony, but a celebration of 50 years of Soul Train.

Maxwell and Ashanti were the guests of honor, with the former being presented with the Legend Award and the latter the Lady of Soul Award. The two took the stage in addition to other performers including Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Soul Sonic, and BET Amplified artists Elhae and Marzz.

The red carpet was as lit as the stage with everyone from hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell to R&B icon El Debarge stepping out to acknowledge the legacy of Don Cornelius. Check out the celebs who hit the red carpet in Harlem below.

01
Tisha Campbell
02
Tichina Arnold
03
Hosea Chanchez
04
Tone Stith
05
Leon Bridges
06
Crystal Hayslett
07
KJ Smith
08
Skyh Alvester Black
09
Paula Patton
10
Christina Hammond and Mack Wilds
11
Maxwell
12
Parker McKenna Posey
13
Lucky Daye
14
Ashanti and Tina Douglas
15
James Fortune
16
Wendy Raquel Robinson
17
Ari Lennox
18
Jazmine Sullivan
19
PJ Morton
20
Normani
21
21 Savage
22
Ja Rule
23
Summer Walker
24
Bevy Smith

