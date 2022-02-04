Pregnant Rihanna Strutted Through NYC Before Her Big Announcement (And No One Had A Clue)

Rihanna casually broke the internet on the first day of Black History Month with the big reveal that she’s expecting a little bad gal or rude boy with her beau of over one year, A$AP Rocky.
Though speculation had been swirling that the fashion-killing couple was expecting since Rihanna accepted the honor of National Hero of Barbados in late November, the mogul was able to throw fans and paparazzi off her trail by continuing to make public appearances in luxurious overcoats, scarves, and windbreakers while braving the icy elements in New York City.
Keeping her looks baggy yet impossibly stylish (this is Rihanna, after all), the superstar songstress was able to keep her big, personal news under wraps until she was good and ready to share her joy with the public in the manner of her choosing.
Be it a fur stole and windbreaker paired with a miniskirt and strappy heels, or a luxe orange shearling over camo pants and Gucci pumps, Rihanna kept warm and fly, and kept her burgeoning baby bump her own business for weeks before making her big reveal. Take a look at some of the appearances she made in NYC, privately pregnant while onlookers were none the wiser.
01
Rihanna
Rihanna was spotted in NYC’s Meatpacking District on January 28th…
03
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
RihRih & Rocky were spotted grabbing a bite at Pastis Restaurant on January 28.
04
Rihanna
The mogul mommy-to-be was snapped on a shopping trip in NYC on January 26.
05
Rihanna
Rihanna was snapped exiting Flight Club in NoHo on January 26…
06
Rihanna
…and checking out her Fenty Beauty display inside Sephora on 34th street…
07
Rihanna
…and killed the heels effortlessly, hidden bump and all.
08
Rihanna
Rih was snapped in a Gucci / Balenciaga vest and strappy gold heels a few days prior…
Instagram/@illjahjah
09
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rih and Rocky stepped out for another date night in SoHo on January 22…
10
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna
While Mr. Flacko rocked a fur, Ms. Fenty kept it oversized and cozy on this extra brisk January night.
11
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna
RihRih was way too cool to be cold while stepping out for a SoHo dinner with her beau Rocky.
12
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rih went for all black while Rocky kept it camo at the Bottega Veneta store in SoHo.
13
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
The couple was spotted in ripped denim, flannel and leather while stepping out of a Manhattan restaurant.
14
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna
The duo loves a good dinner, and their outing to a Manhattan restaurant on January 19 was no exception.
15
Rihanna
Rihanna kept it chic in an all-Black look on December 2.
16
Rihanna
Her pointy-toe boots, tracksuit, and red lip heated up the streets near Union Square.
17
Rihanna
Rih’s baggy NYC looks started late last fall…
18
Rihanna
She was spotted keeping it oversized and fly while leaving Chelsea Pier 59 Studio back in September…
19
Rihanna
While the star hasn’t yet confirmed how far along she is, it seems she may have been practicing her undetectable maternity style back in late September.
TOPICS: a$ap rocky asap rocky pregnancy pregnancy reveal Rihanna