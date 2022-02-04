Pregnant Rihanna Strutted Through NYC Before Her Big Announcement (And No One Had A Clue)

Rihanna casually broke the internet on the first day of Black History Month with the big reveal that she’s expecting a little bad gal or rude boy with her beau of over one year, A$AP Rocky.

Though speculation had been swirling that the fashion-killing couple was expecting since Rihanna accepted the honor of National Hero of Barbados in late November, the mogul was able to throw fans and paparazzi off her trail by continuing to make public appearances in luxurious overcoats, scarves, and windbreakers while braving the icy elements in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

Keeping her looks baggy yet impossibly stylish (this is Rihanna, after all), the superstar songstress was able to keep her big, personal news under wraps until she was good and ready to share her joy with the public in the manner of her choosing.

Be it a fur stole and windbreaker paired with a miniskirt and strappy heels, or a luxe orange shearling over camo pants and Gucci pumps, Rihanna kept warm and fly, and kept her burgeoning baby bump her own business for weeks before making her big reveal. Take a look at some of the appearances she made in NYC, privately pregnant while onlookers were none the wiser.