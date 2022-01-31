Rihanna Expecting Her First Child With A$AP Rocky

Gotham/GC Images

The Bajan Bad Girl is having a baby!

After months of speculation, Rihanna announced, in only the way she can, that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The starlet stepped out with the rapper in New York City and did so exposing her stomach, adorned in pearls and gems. The couple looked like they were floating on cloud nine, holding hands with A$AP planting a kiss on her head. The singer looked happy to be able to stop hiding her bump behind heavy but chic (of course) coats, sweaters and jackets. This will be both parties’ first child.

They have been dating since 2020, but started going public as a couple in 2021. By the spring of 2021, he was letting the world know he was in love with the singer.

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he told GQ. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Loading the player…

Rihanna hasn’t been as vocal about their relationship, but she clearly has felt the same way as the two went from being seen together to being spotted more and more often holding hands out in New York City and in LA. They made their first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in 2021 and made it clear they were the “It” couple if there was any doubt. Now they’re about to be the “It” parents. Congratulations to the pair!