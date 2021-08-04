Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Entrepreneur and pop singer Rihanna has made billionaire status according — she’s now worth $1.7 billion. How exactly? Her Fenty empire.

In 2017, the 32-year-old launched Fenty Beauty, an inclusive cosmetics line that made waves for catering to a wide range of individuals. Rihanna owns 50% of the company and has brought in $1.4 billion in less than 5 years. It is under the LVMH conglomerate, which made her the first Black woman under the historical, multinational group.

Since then, she has led Savage x Fenty, a lingerie line, Fenty, a since shuttered clothing operation, Fenty Skin, a skin care company that works in tandem with her beauty line and an upcoming venture called Fenty Parfum, a fragrance due out next week.

Savage x Fenty accounts for the majority of the rest of Rih’s treasure chest according to Forbes.

Her street style earned her status as one of the biggest forces in fashion—Rihanna wears a furry hat? We all wear furry hats. So it was to the world’s glee when she became the temporary creative director of German sportswear line Puma in 2015, giving us a taste of what we could expect from her as a fashion and beauty leader.

“I’ve been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognized for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license,” she said of her foray into fashion to the New York Times in 2019.

Read about Rih’s upcoming Fenty parfum here.

Rihanna is the world’s wealthiest musician and the second highest-earning woman in entertainment, only under Oprah.

Rihanna was featured on the Jan/Feb 2021 cover of ESSENCE. Read about it here.