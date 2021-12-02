Rihanna Claps Back At Latest Crop Of Pregnancy Rumors

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Rihanna was busy celebrating receiving one of the highest honors her home country offers, the internet was busy speculating and getting rumors swirling.

The R&B/pop songstress and makeup and lingerie mogul accepted the honor of being named a National Hero of Barbados on Monday night, just as the country formally severed ties with British rule. While receiving accolades from Prime Minister Mia Mottley and witnessing Dame Sandra Mason be sworn in as the nation’s first-ever president in front of Charles, Prince of Wales, she donned an orange silk Bottega Veneta gown that accentuated her figure.

Eagle-eyed fans scanned the photos, critiquing her body and deeming what little bit of post-Thanksgiving pudge they could find as evidence that the songstress was expecting a child with her boyfriend of several months ASAP Rocky.

The rumor began to spread across social media, with many blog sites and brands picking up on the news and congratulating the billionaire entertainer on the unconfirmed “good news.”

But one fan took it upon herself to bring the rumor to Rihanna directly. An Instagram user by the name of Jen DM’d the Anti singer jokingly requesting an invite to her impending baby shower, and sharing empathetic apologies that the world was so focused on deciphering what’s going on inside her body.

Jen’s account @Mis.jaye, largely a Rihanna fan account reposting her photos and highlights, boasts 5,081 followers â€“ one of whom is @badgalriri herself.

“Can I come to the baby shower, sis?” Jen asked in the direct message to the songstress. “True or not, your babies are going to be beautiful!”

“Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now,” she concluded her message.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers!” Rihanna jokingly responded. “Y’all breed me every year, dammit, lol.”

Safe to say, we shouldn’t be searching Rihanna and Rocky’s names in the Saks baby registry anytime soon.