Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith’s no-holds-barred conversational talk show featuring her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, has been chopped alongside the rest of Facebook Watch’s streaming lineup, leaving the popular show in search of a new home.

Variety reports that Meta is closing its entire Facebook Watch originals division, canceling all of its shows to instead focus on creating VR experiences in their Meta Horizon Worlds game center on Oculus Quest that users may also access via Facebook and Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles Premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

This means that all their past and current original unscripted programming, including Red Table Talk, Steve Harvey’s Steve on Watch, Nicole Beyers’ Loosely Exactly Nicole, and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Shaq are all no longer in production with no chance of renewal on the platform.

Article continues after video.

According to Deadline, Red Table Talk is currently on the hunt for a new home. The show is produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook production company, which is also behind the smash hit family drama Bel-Air.

Pinkett Smith confirmed the news with a post to her Instagram account, stating that she and her team “are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch.”

“[We are] sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come,” her statement continued. “We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home, and we’ll see you soon.”

US singer Willow Smith and her mom actress Jada Pinkett Smith arrive for the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The talk show made repeated headlines due to its raw, honest, unfiltered multigenerational conversations with a rotating list of dynamic guests speaking on a wide variety of timely cultural issues and personal lived experiences. Pinkett Smith in particular often landed as the topic of social media discussion, due to several frank revelations about her own life and willingness to candidly discuss lessons learned throughout her 25-year marriage to Will Smith.