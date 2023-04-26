92Y To Host Exclusive Chat With The Cast Of Bel-Air Ahead Of Season 2’s Finale

New York’s global center for culture, connection and enrichment, 92nd Street Y, is hosting a virtual discussion with the showrunner and cast of Bel-Air ahead of the big Season 2 finale.

Article continues after video.

Tune in to join Carla Banks Waddles (Showrunner/EP/Writer) and the stars of Peacock’s hit series Bel-Air — Jabari Banks (Will), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), and Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks) — for a discussion about Bel-Air‘s explosive seconds season, moderated by Rivéa Ruff, Entertainment Editor at ESSENCE.

NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS — Press Tour, January 2023 NBCU Portrait Studio — Pictured: Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air” — (Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Bel-Air currently stands as the fastest-growing title in Peacock history, with 8 million accounts watching the series in season one alone. The dramatic reimagining of the classic 90’s sitcom received an unprecedented upfront two-season order when it was greenlit by the streaming giant, and luckily for fans, was greenlit for an early season 3 order only a few episodes into its second season.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s (played with assured charisma by Banks) complex journey through a current lens.

Hear Carla and the cast discuss how their characters mirror and diverge from their Fresh Prince counterparts, what’s new in the second season, stories from behind the scenes, and what they can tease about the season two finale premiering on Peacock on April 27.

NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS — Press Tour, January 2023 NBCU Portrait Studio — Pictured: Cassandra Freeman, “Bel-Air” — (Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Fans can tune in April 26 at 6pm ET, just ahead of the season two finale. Be sure to tune in and register for free via the link HERE to hear all the scoop from the cast and showrunner ahead of this season’s finale!