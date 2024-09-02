WATCH: Prime Video Chronicles History Of Black Quarterbacks In NFL With New Docuseries

Courtesy of Prime Video

Today, Prime Video announced the highly anticipated premiere of Evolution of the Black Quarterback, a three-part docuseries that will debut on September 24. The series, which will be available in over 240 countries and territories, offers a compelling exploration of the history and influence of Black quarterbacks in the NFL.

Hosted by retired NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick, the series takes viewers on a journey across America, delving into the challenges and triumphs of Black quarterbacks on and off the field. Evolution of the Black Quarterback celebrates the rich legacy of these trailblazing athletes, showcasing their resilience, talent, and enduring impact on the sport.

The documentary features interviews with some of the most prominent Black quarterbacks in NFL history, including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Donovan McNabb, James “Shack” Harris, Warren Moon, and Doug Williams. Additionally, the series includes commentary from celebrities and football legends such as Common, Deion Sanders, Larry Wilmore, Steve Young, Josh Allen, and Jamie Foxx.

Directed by Fred Anthony Smith and produced by SMAC Productions in collaboration with NFL Films, the series is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith. Evolution of the Black Quarterback is a must-watch for football fans and anyone interested in the powerful stories of perseverance and progress within the sport.

Take a look at the trailer below.