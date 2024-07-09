Michael Vick And Wife Kijafa Enjoy A Much-Needed Baecation In Zanzibar

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and his wife Kijafa are enjoying their summer by spending some quality time together in one of the most stunning locales on earth. The two hit up Zanzibar in Tanzania and shared some images with their followers on Instagram.

“I was due for a baecation. I wanna be in a bikini getting kissed on & feeding my man fruit 🍉,” Kijafa wrote in the caption under a series of images of the beauty and her beau doing just that. She wore a beige two-piece swimsuit while the NFL player had on green Gucci swim shorts. The couple also shared an image of them having a cute picnic on the beach, enjoying some watermelon and pineapples.

They also went into a local village and gave back to the community, helping to provide food for close to 400 people.

The couple is partaking in a festive season as they also recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love. 12 years down and a lifetime of love and happiness to go,” Kijafa posted on Instagram alongside a reel of their sweetest moments over the years.

The Vicks met way back in 2002 at a nightclub, and they’ve been two peas in a pod since then. They didn’t get married until June 2012, a couple of years after Vick was released from prison for his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

In the four-time NFL Pro Bowler’s 2012 autobiography Finally Free, the NFL star wrote about his love for his wife.

“There are certain people in your life you never want to part ways with. And she’s the one I never want to part ways with — not just because of our two daughters, but because of the friendship we’ve developed over the years and our ability to love one another and respect one another,” he wrote.

They share three children together in Jada, London, and Michael Jr. Michael has son Miltez from a previous relationship.

Kijafa is more than just a WAG (“wife and girlfriend” of an athlete). She executive produced and starred in The Michael Vick Project, a docuseries that aired on BET in 2010. In addition, she executive produced VH1’s Baller Wives in 2017.