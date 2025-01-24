STARZ Announces Premiere Date And First Look At Season 4 Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Courtesy of STARZ.

Today, STARZ revealed that the highly anticipated fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will premiere on Friday, March 7. Alongside the release date, audiences can now see a thrilling first look at the upcoming installment, hinting at the explosive drama set to unfold.

As season three left fans with a jaw-dropping twist, this edition raises the stakes even higher. The Thomas family, led by the fierce and formidable Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), attempts to forge a new path. However, their past looms large, with the return of the unpredictable Unique (Joey Bada$$), who has survived his near-death experience and is now seeking vengeance. Meanwhile, Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) continues his evolution into the ruthless figure fans recognize from Power, as the battle for survival intensifies in South Jamaica, Queens.

This year also welcomes exciting new cast members, including Pardison Fontaine as “B-Rilla” and Chris Redd as “Early Tyler,” alongside a star-studded ensemble featuring Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, and Hailey Kilgore.

To prepare for the premiere, the network is offering the first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan for free from January 31 through February 28. Additionally, viewers can binge-watch all previous episodes on STARZ.

Executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Sascha Penn, new episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be available to stream weekly every Friday on the STARZ app and across all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

