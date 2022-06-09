Only one episode into Season 2, and P-Valley is already shattering streaming records! The highly-anticipated return of STARZ’s hit stripper drama saw viewership numbers increase like nothing the platform has ever experienced before.

P-Valley‘s season 2 premiere episode, “P*ssyland,” reached 4.5 Million multiplatform viewers over the course of its premiere weekend – a 1,018% increase from its first season – making this the largest season-over-season growth in STARZ history. The expanded Pynk Posse was clearly buzzing about the new developments in Uncle Clifford, Mercedes, and Autumn’s lives because it was also ranked the most socially-engaged primetime drama across all networks during that same time period.

The June 3 premiere also drove STARZ subscriptions through the roof, causing the highest number of new subscribers in three years, making it one of the best-performing series of all time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: (L-R) Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Katori Hall and J. Alphonse Nicholson attend the premiere of STARZ season 2 of “P-Valley” at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Season 2, episode 1 found the ladies of The Pynk finding a way to stay afloat as the pandemic drags on and money dries up. Mercedes and Autumn now share a home, but still have a bit of a hard time seeing eye-to-eye, while Autumn and Uncle Clifford clash at the club over who’s the boss as pandemic restrictions get ready to lift. Elsewhere in Chucalissa, a shakeup in political control could prove to shake things up for everyone.

“Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out!” said showrunner and creator Katori Hall in a statement. “The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we’re back and we’re just getting started y’all.”

“I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world. Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard, and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for,” Hall continued. “Being able to showcase our community’s resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can’t wait for y’all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store.”