Star Gazing: P-Valley Season 2 Premiere Pynk Carpet
By Rivea Ruff ·

The time for our return to The Pynk is finally here! After two long years of waiting to see what’s next for Mercedes, Autumn, Uncle Clifford and the rest of the crew, P-Valley returns to STARZ for season 2, streaming today, June 3.

Of course, that means it’s time to celebrate. Last night in Los Angeles, show creator Katori Hall gathered with cast members, collaborators – like the Hot Girl herself Megan Thee Stallion – and fans like Savannah James for a Pynk Carpet S2 premiere and stripper-riffic P-Valley themed afterparty.

Show Star Brandee Evans even celebrated her birthday, which just so happened to line up with the big premiere, complete with a golden stripper-heel cake!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: (L-R) Megan Thee Stallion and Brandee Evans attend the premiere of STARZ season 2 of “P-Valley” at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Take a look at how the stars slayed their boldly-colored looks in celebration of P-Valley‘s hotly-anticipated second season.

01
Megan Thee Stallion
02
Megan Thee Stallion
03
Savannah James
04
Savannah James
05
Brandee Evans
06
Elarica Johnson
07
Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans
08
Nicco Annan
09
Katori Hall
10
Shannon Thornton
11
Shannon Thornton
12
Gail Bean
13
Katori Hall, Megan Thee Stallion
14
J. Alphonse Nicholson
15
J. Alphonse Nicholson, Patrik-Ian Polk, Nicco Annan and Bertram Williams Jr.
16
STARZ P-Valley S2 Premiere After Party
17
Katori Hall, Megan Thee Stallion
18
Elarica Johnson, Psalms Salazar
19
Brandee Evans
20
Tasha Smith
21
Dominic DeVore, Gail Bean
22
Harriett D. Foy
23
Miracle Watts
24
Morocco Omari
25
Dan J. Johnson
26
Tracie Thoms
27
Marla Gibbs
28
Corbin Reid
29
Betty Gabriel

