The time for our return to The Pynk is finally here! After two long years of waiting to see what’s next for Mercedes, Autumn, Uncle Clifford and the rest of the crew, P-Valley returns to STARZ for season 2, streaming today, June 3.
Of course, that means it’s time to celebrate. Last night in Los Angeles, show creator Katori Hall gathered with cast members, collaborators – like the Hot Girl herself Megan Thee Stallion – and fans like Savannah James for a Pynk Carpet S2 premiere and stripper-riffic P-Valley themed afterparty.
Show Star Brandee Evans even celebrated her birthday, which just so happened to line up with the big premiere, complete with a golden stripper-heel cake!
Take a look at how the stars slayed their boldly-colored looks in celebration of P-Valley‘s hotly-anticipated second season.