“P-Valley” Halts Season 3 Production Amid Ongoing Writers’ Strike

P-Valley is beloved for it’s wildly-weaving storylines and frank dialogue. Now, with the Writers Guild of America staging a strike including the pens behind the show, the showrunner is displaying solidarity with the writers on their staff and refusing to move forward with production.

“Despite rumors, due to the WGA Writers Strike, filming on P-Valley has been postponed,” showrunner and creator Katori Hall revealed on Twitter. Deadline reports that filming had not begun on the hit strip club drama’s third season.

“Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing and producing duties are inextricably linked,” she added via Twitter. “We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached.”

“I am also a member of the DGA whose AMPTP contract begins negotiations today. Overlapping issues abound and we shall see how these stories end. As a writer I strike with a sense of radical dignity — that our work must be valued for the magic it is.”

P-Valley‘s season 2 premiere episode reached 4.5 Million multiplatform viewers over the course of its premiere weekend – a 1,018% increase from its first season – making it the largest season-over-season growth in STARZ history.

The show has steadily grown in popularity by continuing to tell timely, relevant, relatable stories that show taboo topics from an alternate lens.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called an official strike on May 3, after being locked in six weeks’ worth of heated negotiation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over setting new standards in their film and scripted TV contracts.

Disgruntled writers reportedly cite disproportionate work/pay balances as the crux of their frustrations. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the writers’ room for Abbott Elementary has also been cleared out in the wake of the strike, which could mean a truncated season 3 depending on how long the pickett lines persist.