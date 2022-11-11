New Music This Week: Rihanna, GloRilla, Nas And More

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s edition of new music contains drops from a couple of iconic artists in hip-hop and R&B, the debut album from a budding star, and some Afrobeats bangers that everyone can vibe to.

Following the release of last month’s “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna is back with a new track titled “Born Again” off of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – which also came out today. Nas shares the third installment of his King’s Disease series, GloRilla unveils her highly anticipated debut EP, and Busta Rhymes gives us the video for “You Will Never Find Another Me,” featuring the legendary Mary J. Blige. Today’s list includes music from WizKid, DRAM, Tiwa Savage, and more.

Check out our weekly roundup of new music below.