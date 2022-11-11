New Music This Week: Rihanna, GloRilla, Nas And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s edition of new music contains drops from a couple of iconic artists in hip-hop and R&B, the debut album from a budding star, and some Afrobeats bangers that everyone can vibe to.
Following the release of last month’s “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna is back with a new track titled “Born Again” off of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – which also came out today. Nas shares the third installment of his King’s Disease series, GloRilla unveils her highly anticipated debut EP, and Busta Rhymes gives us the video for “You Will Never Find Another Me,” featuring the legendary Mary J. Blige. Today’s list includes music from WizKid, DRAM, Tiwa Savage, and more.
Check out our weekly roundup of new music below.
01
Rihanna – “Born Again”
Rihanna has shared the new song “Born Again” from the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The single was written by The-Dream. Listen to it HERE.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
02
GloRilla – ‘Anyways, Life’s Great’
Today, Memphis native GloRilla drops her highly-anticipated EP Anyways, Life’s Great, which includes the hit single “F.N.F.” and “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. Stream it HERE.
03
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack
The soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel features music from Rihanna, Tems, E-40, Tobe Nwigwe, Future, and more. Stream the album HERE.
04
Wizkid – ‘More Love, Less Ego’
The “Essence” creator dropped his new album More Love, Less Ego today. The project features Don Tolliver, Skepta, Shenseea, and more. Check it out HERE.
05
Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’
Nas and Hit-Boy link up again to release the third installment of their King’s Disease series. Listen to it HERE.
06
Busta Rhymes ft. Mary J. Blige – “You Will Never Find Another Me”
Busta decided to surprise his listeners with an unreleased visual from E.L.E. 2 for the self-produced “You Will Never Find Another Me,” featuring Mary J. Blige. Watch it HERE.
07
DRAM – ‘What Had Happened Was…’
Virginia artist DRAM has released his third studio album, What Had Happened Was… The project marks his first LP release through his new label WAVER Records. Stream it HERE.
08
Black Eyed Peas – ‘Elevation’
Today, the Black Eyed Peas released their ninth studio album titled Elevation. Stream the project HERE.
09
Tiwa Savage ft. Asake – “Loaded”
Earlier this week, Tiwa Savage and Asake came together for a new single titled “Loaded,” produced by Magicsticks. Watch the video HERE.
10
Stalley – “Fresh Linen”
The Ohio native Stalley premiered a new visual for “Fresh Linen” from his upcoming album titled Somebody Up There Loves Me. Watch it HERE.