Marvel Releases The First Trailer For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Disney

Today, Marvel released the first trailer for the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, Black Panther, during Comic-Con in San Diego.

The first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, debuted at Marvel Studios’ panel at the popular convention. The trailer was preceded which by a beautiful performance from a group of African singers, followed by words from the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, who spoke on some specifics about the sequel, as well as the death of Black Panther’s star, Chadwick Boseman.

“It’s going to be hard to follow that up, but we’ll try,” Coogler said of Boseman’s untimely passing. “It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman.”

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever,” he added.

According to Variety, Coogler said that the sequel “goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before, and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The stars of Wakanda Forever include Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, as well as newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who will play Namor, the Submariner. It also features Riri Williams – who eventually becomes Ironheart – along with Michaela Coel, Alex Nivilani, Dominique Thorne, and Mebel Cadena.

Wakanda Forever is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.

Take a look at the film’s trailer below.