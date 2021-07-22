Wakanda Forever: Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Michaela Coel might be joining the warrior women of Wakanda. According to Variety, the screenwriter, author, and performer has joined the cast of the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

The follow-up to the 2018 blockbuster is expected to be released in July of 2022. It will be directed by Ryan Coolger (Creed, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Judas and the Black Messiah.)

There have been no details released about the role Coel will play. Significant information about the direction the storyline is headed in after the tragic loss of the franchise’s star Chadwick Boseman is being heavily guarded. The secrecy surrounding the project reflects the culture of the Marvel universe, which seeks to prevent spoilers.

Michaela Coel as Arabella in her HBO series, I May Destroy You

The fictional land of Wakanda where the Black Panther story takes place is full of powerful female characters portrayed by performers including Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett. They are each expected to reprise their popular roles in the sequel.

In addition to creating and developing the Emmy nominated HBO series, May I Destroy You Coel created and wrote the acclaimed British comedy series Chewing Gum. She has also appeared in Been So Long (2018), Black Earth Rising (2018), Black Mirror (2016-2017), and The Allens (2016).

Michaela Coel, winner of the Best Actress award for “I May Destroy You”, poses in the Winners Room at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 at Television Centre on June 6, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

This year, ESSENCE honored Coel during our annual Black Women in Hollywood ceremony. In her speech, she thanked women like Issa Rae and Janelle Monae for making her feel welcome in the entertainment industry. Her first book ‘Misfits: A Personal Manifesto’ will be released September 7.