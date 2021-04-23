Loading the player…

Some of the most beautiful moments from the annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards often come by way of an unspoken tradition during the honoree acceptance speeches that hears each honoree deliver profoundly remarkable recounts of their personal journeys to becoming Black women who have held their own, and then some, in Hollywood.

2021 honoree Michaela Coel carried on the tradition with ease as she accepted her award at this year’s virtual celebration. Following an introduction from activist Tarana Burke, the ‘I May Destroy You’ star gave an acceptance speech that was equal parts pain, triumph, comedy and inspiration.

“The thing I have yet to reveal to ESSENCE, is that the time I spent in Hollywood itself amounts to twelve days over the course of my life,” she said in the speech’s opening moments. “So, it seems fitting that I take this opportunity to talk about those twelve days and the Black women who gave those days meaning.”

