Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour With Special Guests Ella Mai And Queen Naija

Today, Mary J. Blige announces her Good Morning Gorgeous tour presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective. She will embark on her 23-city tour beginning on September 17, with special guests, platinum-selling artists Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Mary J. Blige as the presenting sponsor for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “As a global leader in women’s health, we’re committed to emphasizing the lifesaving importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam, and Mary’s voice is a powerful way to reach millions of women.”

2022 has been an amazing year for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. Last month, she was named as one of Time magazine’s “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022” list, as well as receiving the 2022 “Billboard ICON Award.” The tour follows the release of Blige’s album of the same name. It’s title track rose to #1 at R&B radio for 9 weeks, and a deluxe version was dropped just ahead of her highly successful Strength of a Woman festival held in Atlanta last month.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of the BPC,” said its President and Co-Founder Shelby Joyner. “Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen.”

The Good Morning Gorgeous tour begins on Saturday, September 17, in Greensboro, NC, and ends on Saturday, October 29 in Atlantic City, NJ. The tour also stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta. Tickets went on presale today with The American Express® Card Members, with tickets becoming available to the general public on June 17 at 10am – buy them here.

Take a look at the dates for the Good Morning Gorgeous tour presented by Hologic below:

Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed – Naija)

Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC

Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)

Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed QN/EM)

Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed — QN)

Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall