NAACP Image Awards: Angela Bassett, Kendrick Lamar, Ari Lennox And More Among 2023 Nominations

The nominations for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards have been announced, honoring grand achievements and advancements in the world of arts and entertainment over the last year.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve witnessed Black artists showcasing our history and uplifting values of progressive change, while redefining genres and bringing our stories to the forefront of entertainment in so many innovative ways,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, in a statement. “Black voices are necessary to continually inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a platform that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 54th NAACP Image Awards.”

A standout year for Black creators in film and television finds films like The Woman King, and Emancipation and shows like Abbott Elementary, Queen Sugar, and Atlanta with multiple nominations in both show and acting categories.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega attend “The Woman King” Photo Call on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Check out a few of the nominations as follows:

FILM:

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Emancipation (Apple TV)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)

Turning Red (Pixar Animation Studios)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Keke Palmer – Lightyear (Walt Disney Studios)

Kevin Hart – DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)

Lyric Ross – Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson – Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Dear Mama… (Film Independent)

Fannie (Chromatic Black)

Fathead (University of Southern California)

Incomplete (20th Century Digital, Hulu)

Pens & Pencils (Wavelength Productions/Black TV & Film Collective)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

I Knew Superman (Houghtonville Animation)

More Than I Want To Remember (MTV Entertainment Studios)

Supercilious (York Cinemas)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Apple Studios)

We Are Here (271 Films)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Elvis Mitchell – Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Netflix)

Ericka Nicole Malone – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)

Krystin Ver Linden – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)

Mo McRae – A Lot of Nothing (RLJE)

Stephen Adetumbi, Jarrett Roseborough – This Is My Black (Campus of Pine Forge Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Zoe Saldaña attends Netflix’s “From Scratch” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

TELEVISION:

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons (BET Networks)

From Scratch (Netflix)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Women of the Movement (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Glynn Turman – Women of the Movement (ABC)

Keith David – From Scratch (Netflix)

Omar Benson Miller – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Russell Hornsby – Mike (Hulu)

Terrence “TC” Carson – A Wesley Christmas (AMC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Alexis Floyd – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Danielle Deadwyler – From Scratch (Netflix)

Melissa De Sousa – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Phylicia Rashad – Little America (Apple TV+)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

#RolandMartinUnfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage (Black Star Network/YouTube)

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis – The Woman King (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

The Hair Tales (Hulu)

Outstanding Talk Series

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (ABC)

Uninterrupted: The Shop (YouTube)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

BET Awards 2022 (BET Networks)

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Netflix)

Martin: The Reunion (BET Networks)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney+)

Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Cameron J. Wright – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Elisha Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Khali Spraggins – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young – Raising Dion (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Kevin Hart – Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Lester Holt – NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Tracee Ellis Ross – The Hair Tales (Hulu)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Keke Palmer – Password (NBC)

Lizzo – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Tabitha Brown – Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Taraji P. Henson – BET Awards 2022 (BET Networks)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Amanda Gorman – Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Chance the Rapper – South Side (HBO Max)

Colman Domingo – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Glynn Turman – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Gabourey Sidibe – American Horror Stories (FX)

Outstanding Animated Series

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Eureka! (Disney Junior)

Gracie’s Corner (YouTube)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Billy Porter – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Chris Bridges – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Cree Summer – Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans (Facebook Watch)

Rise Up, Sing Out (Disney+)

Sunday Dinner (YouTube)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Black Independent Films: A Brief History (Turner Classic Movies)

Daring Simone Biles (Snap)

Historian’s Take (PBS)

NFL 360 (NFL Network)

Omitted: The Black Cowboy (ESPN)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Amy Wang – From Scratch (Netflix)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred (FX)

Hannah Cope – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Syreeta Singleton – Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

RECORDING:

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

My Life – James Fortune (FIYA World/MNRK Music Group)

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Hollywood Records)

Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) – Kris Bowers (Capitol Records)

Entergalactic – Kid Cudi (Republic Records)

P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) – Various Artists (Lions Gate Records)

The Woman King – Terence Blanchard (Milan Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

All in Your Hands – Marvin Sapp (Elev8 Media & Entertainment LLC)

Fly (Y.M.M.F.) – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

Positive – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

Whole World In His Hands – MAJOR. (MNRK Music Group)

Your World – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Detour – Boney James (Concord Records)

Henry Franklin: Jazz Is Dead 014 – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

The Funk Will Prevail – Kaelin Ellis (NCH Music)

The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni – Javon Jackson (Solid Jackson Records)

Thrill Ride – Ragan Whiteside (Randis Music)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Legacy – Adam Blackstone (BASSic Black Entertainment Records / Anderson Music Group / Empire)

Linger Awhile – Samara Joy (Verve Records)

Love and the Catalyst – Aimée Allen (Azuline)

New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington (Candid Records)

The Evening : Live at Apparatus – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

About Damn Time – Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

Cuff It – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)

Good Morning Gorgeous Remix feat. H.E.R. – Mary J. Blige (300)

Hurt Me So Good – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

Lift Me Up – Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Billie Eilish – Armani White (Def Jam Recordings)

City of Gods – Fivio Foreign (Columbia Records)

Hotel Lobby – Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Wait for U – Future feat. Drake and Tems (Epic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. – Good Morning Gorgeous Remix (300)

PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott – Still Believe (Morton Records)

Silk Sonic – Love’s Train (Atlantic Records)

Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA – No Love (LVRN/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems – MOVE (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – Call Me Every Day (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

City Girls feat. Usher – Good Love (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Future feat. Drake and Tems – Wait For U (Epic Records)

Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled – Big Energy (Remix) (RCA Records)

Winners will be revealed during the two-hour special on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c on BET. Take a look at some of the nominees in major Film, Television, and Music Categories below.