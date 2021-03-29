ICYMI: Black Hollywood Lit Up The 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards “Red Carpet”

Photo by Malcolm Cook/Novi Brown via Getty Images

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards took place this weekend, and with the 2021 “red carpet season” nearing its’ end, some of our favorite faces in Hollywood seem to have mastered the art of digital era award ceremony style & glam. While red carpets are seemingly a past fad, dressing in couture pieces is surely not. Stars like Regina King, Marsai Martin, Cynthia Erivo and more were dressed to perfection in award-show ready attire.

The pandemic put a pause on all in-person ceremonies, ending this awarding season on a digital landscape. With no word on whether or not live shows will be returning next season, the red carpet seem to be enjoying the freedom of getting ready at home for the time being. Instead of the routine step and repeat, this year’s nominees and presenters are getting creative with personal studio setups while utilizing the natural sunlight as the perfect backdrop for their outdoor photo-ops.

Keep scrolling for a look at a few of our favorite fashion moment from the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.