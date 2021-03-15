The Best Performance Outfits From The 2021 Grammys

Despite the absence of the large audience that the Grammy Awards bring annually, the 2021 show was consistent in every other way possible amid lingering limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. From the show-stopping performance outfits to the red carpet looks, there were tons of fashion surprises that lit up the night. Some of the evening’s biggest stars, including Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, all hit the stage and per usual, they served looks to kill.

Before taking home a total of three Grammy awards, Megan Thee Stallion kicked off a string of performances from Hip Hop’s hottest girls, starting with a rendition of her #1 hit “Savage.” The burlesque-inspired montage was perfectly complimented by a head-to-toe look that included a crystalized bustier and feathered cape. A brief intermission from Cardi B immediately followed and included a performance of her new single, “Up.” The Bronx diva sported a custom metallic two piece by Rey Ortiz. “The outfit was heavy but you know, anything for fashion,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram, tagging her stylist Kollin Carter.

Doja Cat ended the night with a custom Jean Paul Gaultier leather mock up. The futuristic moment featured “black vinyl with exaggerated padded hips and breasts, with matching arm cuffs, knee pads, necklace and garter, on [a] full latex catsuit,” the designer noted when providing outfit details.

There’s nothing like a night of on-point glam, and these ladies nailed their performance costumes at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorites.