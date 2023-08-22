Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary World Tour

Photo Credit: Mark Elzey

The legendary singer, songwriter, rapper and producer Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with a world tour beginning this fall.

Hill’s group Fugees, who abruptly canceled a tour centered around their 1996 classic The Score last year, will open the American dates, which kicks off on October 17 in Newark, New Jersey, and also includes stops in Brooklyn, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Fort Worth, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a press release. “I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

The tour will also land in Australia and New Zealand, featuring Koffee as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10:00 am via Ticketmaster. A number of pre-sale opportunities will also be available including a Live Nation presale set for Thursday, August 24.

Take a look at the dates for the 25th anniversary tour for Ms. Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

09/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/01 – Gold Coast, AU @ Promiseland Festival

10/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ^

10/05 – Sydney, AU @ Kudos Banks Arena ^

10/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia *

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

11/02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

^ = w/ Koffee

* = w/ Fugees