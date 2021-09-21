Fugees Announce Reunion Tour for ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary

Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean of the legendary hip-hop collective Fugees have announced that they will reunite their first world tour in twenty-five years to celebrate the anniversary their critically acclaimed album, The Score.

Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will begin tomorrow, September 22nd, and marks the group’s first show in 15 years with an intimate pop-up performance in New York City, at an undisclosed location. The tour will commence in Chicago’s United Center on November 2, and is set for dates in Miami, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Newark, among others. While the locations are yet to be determined, the tour’s final shows close in Africa, with the group performing in Ghana and Nigeria.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” stated Lauryn Hill, speaking on the upcoming tour in a press release. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” added Wyclef. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Set to air on September 25th, the Fugees first public performance will be in support of Global Citizen Live, a worldwide broadcast event calling on world leaders to protect the planet and conquer the plague of poverty. The group’s charitable fund will also partner with Global Citizen in order to work on philanthropic initiatives surrounding the tour. The cause can be supported at http://GlobalCitizen.org/Fugees, to earn tickets.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept 24th at 10AMat LiveNation.com.

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – ???

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O 2

??? – Nigeria – ???

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???