Lauryn Hill Stuns In ACT N°1 During Guest Performance Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop

Getty Images

For “Hip Hop 50 Live” at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, iconic singer, rapper, and undercover fashion icon Lauryn Hill was invited by rapper Nas to guest perform. This performance was part of the celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Hill was impossible to miss as she came out in a hot pink tulle outfit from ACT N°1, heart-shaped sunglasses, and a beaded bob.

Hill’s style evolution throughout her career showcases an astonishing shift from streetwear to high fashion looks, all while maintaining her authenticity. She has an affinity for dramatic and voluminous looks, as her last performance was a blue work of art by Robert Wun that she wore to ESSENCE Fest 2023. At her The Roots Picnic performance, she wore a black cropped blazer with cascading tulle over a bedazzled black dress, confirming her affection for billowy fabrics.

Hill’s take on Barbie pink was exquisitely done, with personalized accessories showcasing her unique style. The outfit consisted of a tulle-adorned blazer layered over a black hoodie, coordinated with pink trousers, and black platform heels with white socks. As she performed, her beads and tulle moved in harmony with her captivating presence.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Lauryn Hill performs during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The singer has her own anniversary to celebrate this year–the milestone of her legendary studio album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Hill’s musical impact on future singers is tangible, as her album has deeply touched the lives of countless listeners. Her distinct and unapologetic style is just another influencing (Ex-)factor she’s added to her repertoire. As the 25th anniversary of her album approaches on August 25th, anticipation grows for the enchanting looks she will undoubtedly unveil.