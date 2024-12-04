Mandii B And WeezyWTF Embrace Evolution With ‘Decisions, Decisions’

Photo Credit: Kai Tsehay Media (@KaiTsehay)

After eight years of their trailblazing podcast WHOREible Decisions, Mandii B and WeezyWTF are stepping into a new era—and they’re bringing us all along for the ride. The new show Decisions, Decisions reflects their growth; not just as media personalities, but as women navigating their 30s with wisdom and intention. With this rebrand, they aim to maintain the signature humor and candidness that built their devoted community while expanding the scope of their conversations around sex, relationships, and non-traditional lifestyles.

The talented duo have long pushed boundaries, creating a space where taboo topics become tools for education and liberation. Yet, as they explain, the title that once symbolized reclaiming power has, over time, become a barrier in the corporate world. Advertisers hesitated, and the two found themselves working harder than many of their peers to secure sponsorships and opportunities. The new name is a declaration of evolution and a testament to their enduring commitment to authentic dialogue.

But the shift isn’t just professional—it’s personal. Both hosts have undergone profound changes, from therapy journeys to evolving views on love and intimacy. Their perspectives have matured alongside their audience, and they’re eager to explore this next chapter with the same fearlessness that defines their legacy. “For the WHOREhive, I want them to continue to buckle up and join us on this goddamn journey of life,” Mandii says. “Our journey of love, our journey of exploration, our journey of finding ourselves.”

While the choice to move forward has stirred emotions, including gratitude and sadness, it’s clear that Mandii and Weezy are embracing this transition with purpose. Through Decisions, Decisions on Black Effect, they invite their listeners to join them in reimagining relationships, rewriting narratives, and embracing every facet of womanhood with laughter and heart. This is not the end of their story—it’s just the next page.

ESSENCE: What was the reason for the new rebrand?

Weezy: So, I think for a long time coming, we’ve talked so much about how difficult it is to get a win or advertisements. Literally there’s been panels done on iHeart with the VP, the president, Charlamagne, all about how difficult it is for us to get ads. And one is the black thing, sure, but the title, even before they see us sometimes it’s an immediate “no.”

And Mandii and I, to make a million dollars, we have to do 17 things. Whereas podcasts that may not garner as many listeners or even as long of a listener time. So that’s big for advertisements—how long is someone staying on retention? It may be even a quarter of what we do. And I just learned this on the panel just hearing about our own show and we still can’t even get those ads. So the fact that we got to work like a Jamaican is why. There’s only one Jamaican on this call—

Mandii: —Yep, I’m the Jamaican. And yes, I’ve been working 17 jobs my whole life. But no, Weezy is absolutely correct. And I think another part of this is as well, we love that our audience has been able to join us. But I do also think the word that we started as a means to reclaim has potentially kept people from tuning in and being educated or growing with us. It could be a little brash.

I also just think that Weezy and I, when we started the podcast, were 25 and 26 years old. We’re now 33 and 34, and we’re just aging and want to be able to pivot to share into those transitions without being pigeonholed into who we were eight years ago as well.

Mandii B and WeezyWTF onstage at “One Night Only with Mandii B & Weezy” at Sony Hall in New York City, New York. (Photo by Kai Tsehay)

I’m glad you said that, Mandii. As you two prepare for this transition, what emotions arose? And how are you feeling about embarking on this new chapter?

Mandii: I mean for the last two weeks, when I think over the eight years, the word is just gratitude. I think amidst all of the negative chaos over even the potential of this ending, I’ve been flooded with ways in which this brand has helped people with their confidence, with their relationships and with their own personal journeys.

And so where people may think that this is just a show about our sex lives and how raunchy and wild we are, I think the reality of this show is that it has been the liberating platform that we kind of set out for it to be. And to know how many lives it’s touched, I can’t say anything but gratitude. To also be very clear, this is the longest thing I’ve ever done in my life. We’re eight years in, it’s longer than my high school. It’s longer than going to college. It’s longer than any of my relationships. It’s the longest thing I’ve been doing continuously in my life and I’m just glad that it’s had an imprint that it has on so many other people’s lives.

Weezy: My answer is kind of different actually. I actually feel total sadness. Mainly because even though it’s behind a paywall, well WHOREible Decisions will be Patreon only. So I went to the gay club on Saturday, Southern nights in Orlando. Dude comes up to me, thanks me. He’s like, “I’m mad at you b*****s.”

Mandii: Verbatim.

Weezy: “I was so mad at you b*****s. But I literally came out because of WHOREible.” And I was like, “Damn.” And I’m there for a wedding party. I’m there at an engagement party with two people that we’ve had on the show. So much of my surrounding life is WHOREible. So I’m literally celebrating a friend’s love and watching someone else feel sadness.

So I feel sadness. Even though Decisions, Decisions is still Mandii and I and we still have this chemistry and we’ve recorded some episodes and it’s still fun as shit, I feel sad that people felt let down by this. And that makes me feel the worst. Because eventually one day we will stop. Today ain’t the day we stop, but we will stop one day. And seeing even a preview of that was so depressing for me.

Because like Mandii said, doing the longest thing you’ve been doing, my adult life is WHOREible Decisions. My career is WHOREible Decisions no matter what else I do. So yeah, literally in Orlando at a wedding boom, somebody says this to me. And it’s just so little things you expect. But people just don’t want us to stop. So I think it’s sadness because I know eventually one day it will. So that’s why I feel sad. Now, can we be in a nursing home doing WHOREible Decisions? I don’t know. Maybe we’ll evolve the name.

WeezyWTF, Charlamagne Tha God, and Mandii B at “One Night Only with Mandii B & Weezy” at Sony Hall in New York City, New York. (Photo by Kai Tsehay)

Why did you feel that now was the time to make that transition? Was it something that had been in the works for a while?

Mandii: So, there’s a personal and professional answer here. I think personally I’m in my almost fourth year of my therapy journey. And so just in finding myself more and actually growing and I’ve been doing it in real time as well. There just a little bit became a disconnection to I think everything, like who I was, who I think the audience wanted to keep me as or who people believed I was. And I was like, “Oh, whoa, no. I’m changing and I want to be allowed to grow.”

I think on a professional level we’re really excited. We have been diligently writing a book which comes out on Charlamagne’s imprint and Simon & Schuster. But with writing the book and coming to that, I think we even wanted the name particularly to not have the raunchiness or the slut. We just are aware of how much that has hindered our elevation and success with money, with promotions, with even billboards in Times Square.

When we came to writing the book, it was even like, “does ‘whore’ go on the title of this book? Do we keep sex in this book?” There were just a lot of things that we wanted to steer away from in order to allow us this new phase of WHOREible Decisions.

Weezy: Quote me on this—the book is disgusting. Everybody reading this, I don’t want them to think that the ho s**t went away. It just ain’t on the cover. It’s filthy. I’d read a chapter to one of my homegirls, and she literally was like, “Stop, stop, stop, stop. It’s too far.” I was like, “Is it?”

Mandii: I don’t think it’s that disgusting. The book is really about our growth. It really is our two individual journeys on womanhood and where we’ve gotten to the point we are in terms of our sexual journeys, our relationships with partners, our relationships with ourselves. And so it is also like this. It’s literally the opening of a new chapter and it’s literally the opening of a book.

Weezy: I would say just a quick sentence on this, without the book, I don’t know if our name would’ve changed.

Really?

Mandii: Yeah. I’m not going to lie. I actually will agree with Weezy on that. I think about the conversations around the book. I think therapeutically our decisions on what went in it and how we navigated. Charlamagne came to us in 2021 with the book idea, and it did take us almost two years just to agree on what went into it. And I think over those two years on agreeing how this book would be read and what the vision of it was allowed Weezy and I to see the growth in ourselves and where we envision this brand.

We thought that this might be the closing. We were like, “This is how WHOREible Decisions ends, with a book.” And then I think that’s where Weezy and I, our conversations with Charlamagne and with the book writer and everything, we were like, “No, this is just a new chapter of us.” And I am 100% with Weezy. However you want to write that, I don’t think we think of this with the longevity of where else this brand can go without this book.

Weezy: Plus, it’s not like we never thought we needed to transition into anything. We always knew we needed to clean this up. But something about the book. I didn’t know who the f**k Simon & Schuster is. I still don’t know if they’re real people, but I know it’s the biggest book imprint in the world, literally. When I tell someone if I’m sitting at some crazy Hollywood meeting and I say that, they’re like, “Oh, you all are like that.”

I think once you get into these other arenas. See, we’re in this bubble of who we are. And then there’s people outside of this bubble, the Joe Rogans, people that get $100 million dollar-deals that we just don’t exist in. And so how do you catapult that? Because frankly, WHOREible Decisions is better than any of these white h**s.

Mandii: Put it on record.

Weezy: Girl, it’s just true. You know what I mean? And they can have Kamala Harris on and we may get a sex worker, but the episode’s still better. But it’s because Mandii and I have so many important questions that are right here. We don’t need someone to brief us. And so that’s what made this show so beautiful is self-producing a beautiful show that’s meant a lot to people.

I know you’re changing the name of the show, but how much of the theme of the show is going to change? And do you feel a responsibility to not alienate your core fan base?

Mandii: I’m really excited about where Weezy and I landed on it. I think we still knew we had to keep sex in it, so we love that we’ve been an edutainment pod. We bring comedy and fun and flair into teaching people about sex and kink. And so we’re just pivoting to even going into the history of sex. That’s a bit of the elevation in terms of how we’re going to educate.

And then in terms of the taboo nature, both Weezy and I have lended ourselves as research projects over the last eight years to share how we’ve navigated our non-monogamous realms of our relationships. And so because we are modern day women who make the money, we have a lot of our audience, they’re doctors, they’re lawyers, they’re teachers, they’re navigating away as head of households. As women that can pay their own bills. As women who do have more than just their cooking and cleaning skills and what they can do in the bedroom. They’re bringing so much more to the table. I think the conversations that we want to have are how we can navigate and bring forth keeping the value of ourselves intact, while navigating non-traditional relationships. So we’re definitely going to lean into lifestyle more and how to navigate love and dating in a way that’s not so traditional.

Weezy: Also, our show now is going to now include reactionary clips. Mandii and I will be talking about something current that happened in the dating world or sphere and commenting on it, which we never really do. It may come up through a topic, but we don’t really intentionally do it. So that will happen. We’ll be watching a clip. Could be something. Dr. Bryant, Nick Cannon had his 70th baby, and we are going to talk about it.

Mandii: I also think it’s cool we’re going to be leaning into a lot of people just love how funny Weezy and I are. We’re off the cusp with it and we have these outlandish thoughts. So our icebreaker for the show or within the show will be a hypothetical.

So, we’re going to lean into just getting people out of the realm of just thinking these hypothetical ways. And again, leaning really into the history of sex, the history of dating, the history of marriage. What’s the history of sex clubs, the history of orgies, the history of the Roman Empire and how they were doing sex back in the day. And really just letting people know that’s a part of sex education. Sex has always been here.

WeezyWTF, Charlamagne Tha God, and Mandii B at “One Night Only with Mandii B & Weezy” at Sony Hall in New York City, New York. (Photo by Kai Tsehay)

With WHOREible Decisions being such a long-standing thing, how was the process like with rebranding?

Mandii: I would say that hasn’t been the most difficult. I mean, there’s so many pieces to it. We have a new cover art that if you’re reading this article, you can now see. Again, coming up with those segments, the way in which we would change the show while still keeping it the same. We had a lot of creative meetings about that. I think Black Effect just has been amazing, and also I want to shout out to Dollie Bishop, because we had a very difficult time coming up with the name of this show.

Dollie and Charlamagne had an idea, and we had a meeting where Dollie was like, “Let’s just keep it simple. What about Decisions, Decisions?” Weezy and I went through so many names and could not agree on s**t. So we got to give credit to Charlamagne and Dollie even on the name. I think that was the most difficult with the rebrand for sure.

Since you two started the show eight years ago, how has your perspective on sex, love, and relationships evolved?

Weezy: So as the show has gone on, I’m a self-proclaimed emo-ho. I’m a Pisces, the most emotional sign in the Zodiac chart. I have kind of been a boyfriend girl the whole time. And I don’t mean that because either always been in a relationship, just always kind of looking for love, loving love, whatever. I think my view on relationships changed right when I hit 30. I had a girlfriend for a few years. And after being in a hetero relationship as well, I realized I’m just a lover and I’m sometimes loving on people before I realize they’re compatible with me.

And I was overloaded with so much talk of sex that sometimes being in a relationship felt like safety. And so being alone, being 30, being single, it really, really helped. Being able to look at the comments about why your relationship failed, eat it up and accept it. That really shaped me. Seeing the happiness that I got sexier.

Over the years, people said I got hotter. And it’s true. The confidence shifted with my attitude and all that. We both did, right? We’re both so much cuter now. We both came into our own identity. But I think it really happened at the age of 30. Which again is growth in such a great way to transition into Decisions, Decisions because a lot of WHOREible Decisions is our past.

Mandii: For me, I think it’s been a lot. I graduated college while being on this show. I started my corporate career while being on this show. And I think my views on where I saw myself in a relationship changed just through those things. I also had the gastric sleeve, so I lost 80 pounds while being on this show.

And to be fair, my twenties was a lot more navigating of finding who I am, struggling to pay my bills. And through this show that didn’t become my issue. So I worked through realizing that I wasn’t sexually liberated, I was insecure. And so I went through my first relationship as an adult being on this show and my first heartbreak while on this show. And so I think for me, a lot of the things that I shared in the earlier years on this pod specifically came from inexperience. Came from maybe possibly feeling like I didn’t deserve love or I needed to have a transactional relationship because how else was I going to pay bills?

And I think actually feeling loved and going through a relationship and finding the value in intimacy over sex has completely transformed what I want in partnership and what I want in romance. And how I view intimacy in a way that I’m excited to now share from that perspective. I think my perspective when we started this show was very naive, was very inexperienced and did come from an insecure place. And now living as the most confident I’ve ever had, the most financially secure I’ve ever been, in the body that I love the most, I know that I’m able to show up as a better partner in a relationship. And I’m really excited more about navigating that for the audience than anything else. Because there are going to be a lot of things that I take back from what I said in the earlier years, just from a place of now experience and growth.

Mandii B backstage at “One Night Only with Mandii B & Weezy” at Sony Hall in New York City, New York. (Photo by Kai Tsehay)

What message do you want to send your fans as you two close this chapter and begin the next?

Mandii: I just ask for grace in allowing us to grow. I think they have got to witness us pouring our hearts out and navigating life as human beings. And though we’re podcasters, though we’re entertainers, I think sometimes people remove the empathy of us feeling the need to defend ourselves, our character. I’m literally learning myself in real time and changing in real time.

And so for our audience, again, this was never a goodbye. We haven’t killed our old selves. We’re not running away from them. We’re still here for them. And I think it’s going to be even more exciting for them to go from a 26-year-old, our mid-twenties to now we’re entering our early thirties and mid-thirties. And this is literally what life is.

I’m so glad that we have a show that is real, that is authentic, that is raw. And I don’t think they’re going to get that anywhere else. So I want to make sure that they know that they’re still absolutely getting that with Decisions, Decisions.

Weezy: Mandii and I, we have seen the thinkpieces and the tweets. Mandii and I don’t get along often. However we get along for you. We do this show for you. We’ve been to therapy for you. We have uncomfortable conversations for you. And we choose to work together because we understand the greater gift of the show.

Our connection and our chemistry when we are on the mic is very authentic, and I want people to know that we truly do consider our fans first. We’ve been doing that for eight years and we will continue to do that in the end. We won’t let whatever issues are with each other make you feel so left out. We will treat that relationship with you with love and care, always.

Mandii: We’ve said it on air. What this brand is and what it means to people is bigger than us. It just is. It’s a part of our legacy. Whether we have children or not, this brand is our baby and the lives that we touch when Weezy and I may not be in the best place. I think the live shows, the DMs, the messages and what we both mean to people becomes bigger than any fight or disagreement or argument that we may have personally. And I think we want to let the audience know we find respect in that. That we can come together and respect each other for them for this brand and essentially what it will mean after us.

Speaking on just that business/friendship balance—is there anything that you think that you all would have done differently in regard to your relationship with each other?

Mandii: I mean, I think in moments a conversation would’ve removed built up resentment. I think that there are moments where we both just kind of need space from each other, and in certain moments we took so much space that we never attacked the problem. You can’t go back and show up differently. That’s just not something to do.

And so I think that leaving certain things lingering have just caused an inability to just not move forward. And unfortunately, I think that happens in many relationships. So I think the only thing I would’ve done is instead of taking the breaks, instead of recording separately in moments that we couldn’t even be in the same studio together, I wish we had the ability in our early twenties to talk through things more. And I unfortunately feel like it’s just created a bad habit of it. That’s the only thing I would’ve changed. I really wish we would’ve talked more.

Weezy: Yeah, my answer is definitely the same. I don’t know how I would’ve worded it, but I was thinking the same when you asked it. I would say something happened to me in April that I talk about in our book, and Mandii heard about it. Oh, she read the manuscript, so she saw it before I even mentioned it. But I was going through this thing before she knew. And she came up to me before our Dallas show in tears like, “I can’t believe you wouldn’t have told me. How did our relationship get this crazy to where we can’t tell someone when something’s that bad?”

And yeah, we kind of made not a promise to each other, but okay, if we really need our time, we’re going to tell each other. And that was only a few months ago. And even though I’m not saying it’s been an amazing relationship, I’ve used that time and told Mandii when I was having a tough time and Mandii too, and it felt a lot better.

With business, Mandii and I both want to get money. We both understand expenses. We both understand staff. We both have business acumen, so sometimes the personal shit is all there is. So, I’m just glad that we still work through it. And again, it’s because of the WHOREhive. We really, really try.