Lollapalooza 2024: SZA, Victoria Monét, Megan Thee Stallion And More Shut Down The Festival Stage

Photo Credit: Peyton Reich

Held at the iconic Grant Park in Chicago, the 2024 edition of Lollapalooza was filled with great music, delicious food, and an atmosphere consistent with its reputation of being one of the biggest and best festivals in the country. This year featured an eclectic list of performers, and included some heavy hitters in Black entertainment.

During the festival’s opening day on August 1, audiences were able to experience performances from FLO, Tyla, and a headlining set from Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion. The “WAP” rapper began her show with “HISS,” followed by the popular records “Ungrateful” and “Thot Shit.” Despite a rain shower in the middle of her performance, the crowd’s energy never waned, especially when Meg took a moment to endorse presidential nominee Kamala Harris ahead of the election in November.

Photo Credit: Anthony Vazquez

“Kamala said she supports women’s rights,” Megan said to the large audience. “Kamala said she’s tired of these high ass gas prices. Kamala said she’s for the people—Hotties for Harris god*****t.” After Chicago Sky forward and former LSU standout Angel Reese made a special guest appearance, Megan closed out her electrifying set with “BOA,” with the crowd begging for more as she walked off stage.

Friday saw festival-goers flock back to Grant Park for performances by artists like Sexxy Red, Victoria Monét, and SZA. Monét, who has been on a remarkable streak with recent performances at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture and the BET Awards, lit up the T-Mobile Stage right before the sun went down. Victoria’s set featured hits from her Jaguar album and thrilling medleys alongside her dancers.

Photo Credit: Peyton Reich

SZA, the night’s headliner, took the stage just after her scheduled time at 8:45pm at the T-Mobile Stage. She delivered an unforgettable performance that included songs like “Seek & Destroy,” “Broken Clocks,” “Ghost in the Machine,” “F2F,” “Drew Barrymore,” and “Blind.” The crowd engagement with “Normal Girl” and “Nobody Gets Me,” made it evident of how deeply SZA’s music resonates with audiences from all walks of life. She concluded her set with a last-minute performance of “20 Somethings” from her classic album, CTRL.

Throughout Lollapalooza, there were several amazing activations from some of the largest brands in the world, along with selections from food vendors both near and far. Bacardi, Red Bull, and Coca-Cola made their presence felt, while spots such as the Jack Daniel’s Karaoke Experience, the Bud Light Backyard, the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge, and House of Dunkin’ all maintained heavy traffic throughout the weekend.

Courtesy of Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. had a can’t-miss activation, located in the heart of the festival’s grounds There, attendees could take a rest under the shade while trying new flavors from the brand, including Hydration Multiplier Popsicle Firecracker and Hydration Multiplier Cotton Candy. It also featured a cool photo booth, and a different DJ at the Hydration Haven daily, namely

Day Three included performances by Armani White, Killer Mike, and the highly anticipated set by Future and Metro Boomin. Closing out the night at the Bud Light stage a little after 9:15pm, Future and Metro delivered a dynamic and energetic performance that thrilled onlookers. Songs such as “All My Life,” “Stick Talk,” and “Like That” were said word-for-word by the thousands in attendance.

Photo Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

The final day of the festival was a diverse mix of artists, featuring Vince Staples and SiR. Vince Staples, known for his charismatic presence, engaged the crowd with conversations and brought young fans on stage to help recite his lyrics, creating memorable moments for the fans, as well as those who watched from afar.

The city of Chicago was booming with travelers the entire weekend, due to the festival, as well as events such as the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Conference. As with previous years, Lollapalooza 2024 was a resounding success, showcasing a wide array of musical talent and creating unforgettable experiences for all who attended. The festival once again demonstrated why it remains a cornerstone of the global music circuit.