Angel Reese Had A Cinderella Moment At The 2024 WNBA Draft

Angel Reese one of the most evocative athletes of the moment is a rising fashion star. Tonight in a sparkling gown at the 2024 WNBA draft Reese had her own Cinderella moment. Known by her fans and countless devotees alike as the “Bayou Barbie,” she fully stepped into this monicker with her latest ensemble. The former Louisiana State University player stunned in her semi-see-through Bronx and Banco piece styled by Naomi Elizée. This pivotal fashion moment will surely be remembered especially since Reese was the No. 7 draft pick–she is reportedly joining the Chicago Sky.

Standing at 6’3” Reese is a modelesque figure–the deep gray Bronx and Banco number she donned featured a few interesting elements. It was hooded, which gave it a semi-grungy feel, additionally, the gown was backless, which is a pivotal highlight. Also, since the piece is a bit sheer, this element provided a unique look as Reese walked the red carpet. Beneath she wore a pair of silver sandals. Instead of flashy accessories, two silver and diamond tennis bracelets (one for each wrist) plus a matching clutch were chosen to accentuate her gown.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 15: Angel Reese arrives prior to the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Reese announced that she’d set her eyes on professional women’s basketball in a shoot with Vogue also styled by Elizée. The glossy images presented her in a way that emphasizes the next era she’s ushering herself into, one that is synonymous with boundary-pushing clothing. In looks by Wales Bonner including a black and white two-piece patterned set and a colorful striped Zankov knit dress she is perhaps aiming to place herself on a pedestal as a fashion-forward athlete.

And tonight as she donned her glittery ensemble we couldn’t help but notice Reese blossoming into her next era. This evening marks her as a newly minted WNBA player walking down a path paved by trailblazers like Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie. These women like Reese were key figures during their respective eras. We’ll be rooting for Reese and her athleticism, but we’ll also be awaiting what fashion risks she’ll be taking in the coming months.