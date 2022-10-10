Lizzo Appears To Respond To Kanye West’s Negative Comments About Her Weight At Toronto Concert

Photo Credit: Ramona Rosales for ESSENCE

Grammy Award-winning entertainer Lizzo has made a powerful statement regarding people who feel the need to discuss her and her body.

During her concert over the weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Watch Out For The Big Grrrls host spoke about celebrities continuing to bring her name up in interviews. This response came after Kanye West’s comments and her weight during his recent conversation with Tucker Carlson.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherkf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” Lizzo said to the audience. “I’m minding my fat, Black beautiful business.”

As the crowd yelled in support of her sentiments, the popular singer jokingly said: “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

In addition to the bevy of other headlines West has been making in recent weeks, he mentioned Lizzo during his sit-down with Fox News on October 7. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal,” he said. ‘When it’s actually unhealthy.”

“Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own,” West added. “It’s actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that – it’s demonic.”

This is the second time in as many months that Lizzo felt the need to address negative comments directed towards her. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she spoke on the hate she had been receiving in the media.

“To the b***hes that got something to say about me in the press,” she said upon receiving the Video for Good Award at the VMAS. “You know what? I’m not going to say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Cause b***h, I’m winning, h*e. This b***h is winning.”

Lizzo’s The Special Tour continues on October 11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. You can purchase tickets for the remaining dates of her exciting concert series on lizzomusic.com.