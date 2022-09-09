Lizzo Is In Love!

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Superstar Lizzo and her man have been going steady for some time now, and she’s no longer keeping her feelings about him to herself.

“I am in love,” she shared during an appearance on Audacy Check In.

The 34-year-old also noted that her boyfriend, stand-up comedian and actor Myke Wright, has a sweet nickname for her.

“He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly,” she said. “He’s creative.” This nickname is likely taken from Lizzo’s real name, which is Melissa Jefferson.

LOS ANGELES CA – April 26: Lizzo is seen leaving Craig’s on April 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The two were first spotted together in 2016, back when they were co-hosts of MTVs Wonderland. However, rumors of romance began swirling in March 2021 when they were caught cuddling and smooching in Malibu. In April 2022, Lizzo finally confirmed she was in a relationship during an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

It seems the pair started out as friends. Lizzo said during another interview that she has genuine people around her who don’t care about her celeb status and knew her before she blew up.

“Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends,” she told the hosts of The Breakfast Club this past July. “It hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

This statement is in line with what Lizzo said in the Radio Andy interview about her fame not impeding on her relationship.

“If you have the right person, no, not at all,” she said. “[Fame is] not even a factor.”