Here Are The Fall Concerts You Need To Check Out

Although festival season is drawing to a close, indoor concerts and tours are still kicking in high gear this fall.

Lil Nas X embarked on his Montero Tour earlier this month, and will hit cities such as Atlanta, D.C., and Philadelphia before ending the American leg of the tour in San Francisco on October 23. Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour will feature Ella Mai and Queen Naija, and Lizzo will headline The Special Tour with Latto as the opening act. Adele, Pusha T, and Post Malone are also hitting the road in the coming months.

