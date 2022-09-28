Here Are The Fall Concerts You Need To Check Out

Although festival season is drawing to a close, indoor concerts and tours are still kicking in high gear this fall.
Lil Nas X embarked on his Montero Tour earlier this month, and will hit cities such as Atlanta, D.C., and Philadelphia before ending the American leg of the tour in San Francisco on October 23. Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour will feature Ella Mai and Queen Naija, and Lizzo will headline The Special Tour with Latto as the opening act. Adele, Pusha T, and Post Malone are also hitting the road in the coming months.
Take a look at our list of concerts to check out this fall.
01
Mary J. Blige: The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour – (Through 10/29)
Ella Mai and Queen Naija will join the legendary Mary J. Blige on the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.
02
Usher: The Vegas Residency – (Through 10/29)
Usher continues his popular concert series in Vegas until the end of October.
03
Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry Tour – (Through 10/30)
Virginia’s own Pusha T began his two-month tour in September, and will be on the road until October 30 in Wallingford, CT.
04
Post Malone : The Twelve Carat Tour – (Through 11/15)
The Twelve Carat Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by American rapper and singer Post Malone, in support of his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The tour features Roddy Ricch as the opening act.
05
Lil Nas X : Long Live Montero Tour – (Through 11/17)
Lil Nas X embarked on his Montero Tour earlier this month, and will hit cities such as Atlanta, D.C., and Philadelphia before ending the American leg of the tour in San Francisco on October 23.
06
Lizzo : The Special Tour – (Through 11/18 )
The Special Tour is the American concert tour by singer and rapper Lizzo, in support of her fourth studio album Special. The tour also features Latto.
07
Adele: Weekends With Adele – (11/18 – 3/25/23)
Due to some COVID-19-related setbacks and delivery delays, Adele’s residency is back on track: on November 18, the singer will kick off her string of Vegas shows, which will run through March of next year.