Keyshia Cole’s Father, Leon Cole, Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Just a few short months after losing her biological mother, Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole is faced with the difficulty of burying another parent. Her father, Leon Cole has also passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The singer took to Instagram to publicly reveal the tragedy to her 6.8 million followers.

“Unfortunately, my father didn’t make it through his complications, due to COVID-19. So here we are,” she revealed.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE, the only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth!!!!! He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!!”

Keyshia was adopted by Leon and his wife Dr. Yvonne Cole at the age of two.

“He was a very wise man. Taught me and my siblings that knowledge is power!! He was very dedicated to learning and sharing his strong thoughts and opinions on the Bible and religion, and his loving passion for Yahweh Elohim,” she continued.

Cole went on to reminisce on the guidance and example her father presented her with in her love life.

“Our many long talks of love and how a man needs to treat a woman may be the reason a man hasn’t been able to hold on to me too long, (LOL) (JK) (But serious). He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole. Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened !!! And that I’ve now lost two beautiful souls within a few months from each other.”

This tragedy comes only four months after Cole lost her mother Frankie Lons to a reported drug overdose. Our thoughts and prayers are with the singer during what we’re sure is an incredibly difficult season.