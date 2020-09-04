Though breakups and divorces don’t typically bring about happy feelings, the big D word certainly is bringing happiness to R&B singer Keyshia Cole.

The singer and reality star took to Instagram to announce that she and ex-husband, former basketball player Daniel Gibson, are officially divorced. The amicable exes once let the world witness their co-parenting relationship during a one-time joint appearance on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and now they are legally free to move on with their lives.

Cole flashed her beautiful smile on Instagram while announcing the news of her finalized divorce. “I’m so damn happy my divorce is finally final,” the “Love” singer posted. “This is not a shade post, promise! Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads.”

After announcing the decision to end their marriage in 2017, Cole and Gibson were locked into an ongoing legal battle regarding custody and spousal support. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Neither Cole nor Gibson will pay child support or spousal support, and both parties will share custody of their 10-year-old son Daniel Gibson, Jr.

One thing is for sure – a divorce party is in the works. Ms. Cole ends her posts with a “party in Malibu” hashtag, indicating that a celebration is coming.