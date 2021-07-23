“I’m Not Ready For This”: Keyshia Cole Speaks For The First Time Since The Death Of Her Mother

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

For the first time since her mother Frankie Lons passed away on July 18 of a reported overdose, the day of her 61st birthday, singer Keyshia Cole broke her silence about her loss and thanked fans for their support.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Thursday (July 22) filled with photos of her and Lons, Cole mourned and celebrated her mom at the same time.

“This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed,” she wrote. “It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already 😩 your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did. I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!”

She then took to Instagram Live late Thursday night to share her thoughts and feelings as well as to take a shot in honor of her mom. “I’m so lost for words guys. I am. But I appreciate y’all,” she said. Surrounded by friends and loved ones, Cole talked about the importance of connecting with her fans as she grieves, knowing many of them watched, through her reality shows, the singer’s ups and downs with her mom and loved Lons, too.

“I do feel like y’all have been a part of this process for so long that it’s just really unfair to me to not share how I really feel in this moment,” she said. “Y’all watched, y’all tuned in, y’all was very present in every step of the way of me trying to get her right. So I think in this moment, it would be unfair to hold that back about what I’m feeling right now.”

“It wasn’t just me. My mother made a really big impact and I feel like y’all loved her more than me. I’m not jealous [laughs],” she joked. “And that’s ok! I’m not mad at that, because without her there would be no me.”

The Live was meant to be an opportunity, though brief, to hear from fans and for Cole and her loved ones to reflect on Lons’ life, her personality and their relationship with her. For the singer, that included a moment of appreciating things about her mom that she couldn’t in the past.

“I was so embarrassed when she released the Frankie Leg, and I hate that. Like why was I so judgmental on her? I shouldn’t have been that way,” she said. “Now that I look back on it I’m like, she did her muthaf–kin’ thing with the Frankie Leg! Damn! Keyshia calm down…I just think I wanted so much for my mother and I felt like, I thought she could have did so much and I was hoping she would realize what could have been done. But the Frankie Leg was lit! I wanna do the Frankie Leg. I’m a do that sh-t. I’m a learn that got damn dance. I’m a learn it and me and my friends, my close friends, everybody I love that I know loves me, we’re going to do the f–kin’ Frankie Leg…period, point blank.”

As the Live came to an end, she showed her gratitude for all of the well-wishes and condolences, noting that as she deals with her loss, she wants to be as present as possible for those she cares about.

“I really did think it was the best thing to come on here. I don’t even think it was the right time or the wrong time ’cause I’m not ready for this,” she said. “I’m not ready to even be on the Live. I’m not. But I’m here and I’m present and I’m showing up and that’s I think what, for me, matters right now. Just be present, showing up, and again, thank you guys. I can’t say it enough.”