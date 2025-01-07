Kerry Washington And Ebony Obsidian Reflect On 'Six Triple Eight': It Wasn't Just A Role-It Was An Assignment

The film Six Triple Eight spotlights the remarkable story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first and only all-Black, all-female unit to serve overseas during World War II. Starring Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian, the film unearths their pivotal mission: processing 17 million pieces of backlogged mail under grueling conditions while facing entrenched racism and sexism. With Tyler Perry at the helm, the story remains faithful to history—drawing on extensive research, personal memoirs, and conversations with surviving members. The film captures not just their monumental achievements but the unyielding bonds they formed amid adversity, shining a light on the resilience and community that defined these unsung heroes.

"We have contributed. We've been contributing. We continue to contribute. We continue to over-index in how we show up for this country, despite how this country does or does not show up for us," Washington tells ESSENCE. "And so I'm just really grateful to be part of a story that really lifts up these heroes, these examples of service."

More than a historical drama, Six Triple Eight is a tribute to the power of Black sisterhood and a reminder of the impact of ordinary women doing extraordinary work. On set, Perry fostered an environment of support and collaboration, mirrored by the camaraderie among the cast.

Debbie Allen’s choreography added layers of authenticity to the marching and movement sequences, while painstaking attention to detail in costumes and sets transported viewers to the battalion’s world. The film resonates beyond its historical roots, drawing poignant parallels to contemporary struggles and triumphs of Black women, ultimately inspiring audiences to recognize the enduring legacy of strength and perseverance.

"It was a dream to be able to embody such powerful, young woman, and to play Lena, to step into her world and to have met her and to have gotten a bit of her blessing to do so was such a gem," Obsidian adds. "It's just, there's no experience that I've had. like this one."

Watch the 'Six Triple Eight' on Netflix now.