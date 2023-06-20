Jonathan Majors Shows Up To Court Hand In Hand With Meagan Good As His Domestic Assault Trial Is Set To Begin In August

Jonathan Majors will officially have his day in court regarding the March 2023 domestic assault charges that have rocked his rising career.

The actor appeared in person at a lower Manhattan court on Tuesday, June 20, with rumored girlfriend Meagan Good accompanying him to the courtroom hand-in-hand hand. Court proceedings lasted just under 30 minutes, with an official trial date set to begin on August 3.

Article continues after video.

During the appearance, the judge reminded Majors that the alleged victim had an order of protection against him, filed in April, and that the actor would need to continue to stay away from her until the trial proceedings begin, according to reporting from Variety. The judge further reminded him that he must appear in person, lest a warrant be issued for his arrest within 48 hours, and advised him to remain in close contact with his legal representation. Donning a suit and sunglasses, Majors told the judge she was heard “loud and clear.”

Domestic violence charges were brought against the actor by the DA in relation to a March 25 incident involving an unnamed female victim believed to be Majors’ romantic partner. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment for “minor injuries to her head and neck” which she reported came from a physical altercation between the two, after which the actor allegedly called emergency services to tend to the woman over concerns regarding her mental health, according to his lawyer Priya Chaudhry.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Jonathan Majors arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Emmy-nominated entertainer was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault.

Majors’ legal rep, Priya Chaudhry, has gone on record calling the charges and proceedings against the actor a “witch hunt” based on racial bias and has declared that Majors “is innocent and has not abused anyone.”

“We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 09: Priya Chaudhry, lawyer for Jonathan Majors, leaves Manhattan Criminal court on May 9, 2023 in New York City. Majors’ is on trial for an alleged domestic assault of his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

In late April, reports swirled that a number of alleged past victims of Majors had stepped forward to cooperate with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in relation to the current abuse claims against him.

In the wake of Majors’ charges, the actor has been dropped from both his talent management firm, Entertainment 360, and his public relations rep, The Lede Company. He was also removed from an as-yet-unannounced Otis Redding biopic that is currently in the works and an on-screen adaptation of The Man in My Basement by Walter Moseley, which he was originally set to both star in and executive produce.

Thus far, his role as Kang The Conquerer in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has remained unaffected, as have his roles in Lionsgate’s upcoming urban legend drama 48 Hours in Vegas and as the star in Spike Lee’s upcoming Amazon Studios project, Da Understudy.