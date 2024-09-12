Kevin Hart Closes Out The Summer With 2024 Coramino Cup

Courtesy of Heartbeat

The summer season had the perfect send-off with an unforgettable blend of music, comedy, and culture, spearheaded by Kevin Hart’s global media company, Hartbeat. For four days, Resorts World Las Vegas was the hub of Hartbeat Weekend 2024. Among the many highlights was the Coramino Cup, which took place on Friday, August 30, putting the bartending world on a major stage.

Presented by Gran Coramino Tequila, the Coramino Cup featured six talented finalists: Anthony Wells from Delilah in Los Angeles, Paul Gamez from Moes in Chicago, Barrymore “Bud” Shaw from The Montauk in Phoenix, Madison Sperry from Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami, Monica Fung from Foundation Room in Las Vegas, and Jahmaal Gross from Tao in Las Vegas. The final round saw Shaw, Wells, and Gross face off, with each contestant delivering creative cocktails under the watchful eyes of judges Chai Lee–winner of the inaugural Coramino Cup–Wendy Hodges, and Gina Farrel.

Shaw, a bartender with 16 years of experience, emerged victorious. Reflecting on his career, he shared, “I’ve been doing this for well over 16 years. I just kind of fell in love with the art of designing cocktails–I just love making people happy, good drinks.” His dedication and passion earned him not only the title but also a $10,000 prize, a feature in Chilled Magazine, and a year-long contract bartending at Kevin Hart’s exclusive events, from live shows to red-carpet celebrations.

The event also shed light on the underrepresentation of people of color in the bartending industry. Gross voiced his perspective on the need for greater diversity. “I’ve worked in a lot of places where I am the only one that looks like me. In terms of total representation, it’s a bit of a shortfall.” He emphasized that with more representation, biases could be challenged, particularly noting the unfortunate stereotypes he has witnessed while working with non-African American colleagues.

The Coramino Cup, founded by Hart and Juan Domingo Beckmann, an 11th-generation tequila maker, seeks to highlight the hardest-working bartenders in the industry. The competition tests not only cocktail-making skills but also charisma, precision, and overall presence, providing a stage for bartenders to showcase their talents.

Hartbeat Weekend wasn’t limited to bartending, though. The event featured musical performances from stars like Lil Wayne, Ludacris, and Saweetie, as well as comedy from Hart himself, who brought his Acting My Age tour to Resorts World Theatre. Additional entertainment included tapings of LOL Live and Hot Mic, which highlighted the best of today’s stand-up comedians.

The weekend was a star-studded affair, with attendees including Janelle Monáe, Akon, Bryson Tiller, and many more. From day parties at Ayu Dayclub to after-parties at Zouk Nightclub, Hartbeat Weekend 2024 delivered an exhilarating combination of culture, creativity, and celebration, ending summer with an exclamation point and building anticipation for next year’s festivities.