‘Harlem’ Renewed For A Second Season

Last year’s breakout comedy Harlem has been renewed for a second season. Amazon Studios and Universal Television announced the news today with an amazing message from the series’ cast and executive producers.

“Congratulations! And you know, you guys heard it here first. Harlem is definitely coming back,” Pharrell Williams said in the video. “My timeline has been crazy; people just eat it up. You ladies are beautiful; it’s really well done, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, Harlem is a comedy following four women of color in Harlem, New York, as they navigate love, life, and everything in between. The first season of the series starred Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.”

Camille is an anthropology professor at Columbia University who has the perfect grasp of dating when it comes to others, but has a difficult time applying it to her own love life; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and fashion designer running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, energetic actress and singer who also lives rent-free with her closest friend, Quinn; and Tye is a successful, queer dating-app creator who keeps her love interests as far from her heart as possible.

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed, and hysterical, Harlem and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show. Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “We look forward to following the Season Two journey of Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, and giving fans more reasons to laugh out loud as they cheer on these four dynamic Black women doing it their way. #HarlemEverAfter.”

Harlem is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, in association with Paper Kite Productions. Alongside Oliver and Williams, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing also serve as executive producers, as well as 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, and i am OTHER’s Mimi Valdés.