Watch: Amazon Releases Trailer For New Comedy ‘Harlem’

The first trailer for Amazon Prime’s new comedy, Harlem, has been released. Created, directed and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, the series follows four best girlfriends living in the famed neighborhood in Upper Manhattan as they attempt to navigate love, life, and their careers.

Premiering on Friday, December 3, Harlem stars Meagan Good as “Camille,” a young anthropology professor at Columbia with plenty of knowledge about dating but struggles to find balance within her own love life. The series also features Quinn (Grace Byers), a hopeless romantic and fashion designer fighting to keep her business afloat, Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), Quinn’s roommate, a confident and high-spirited singer, and Tye (Jerrie Johnson), a queer tech entrepreneur who keeps romantic partners and vulnerability at a distance.

Along with Good, Byers, Shandai and Johnson, the cast also includes Tyler Lepley as “Ian,” and recurring guest stars such as Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.” The 10-episode inaugural season of Harlem will highlight the beauty of the big city, and the many experiences that Black women deal with in their thirties.

“A lot of shows that are faced with women in their twenties show your twenties as the time that you’re young and you’re crazy and you’re figuring it out. But then, by the time you reach your thirties, you should just have it all mapped out.” Oliver said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘But I’m in my thirties and I don’t have everything together.’ And I have so many friends that are still figuring themselves out too, or even starting over… And so I was kind of like, ‘Well, let’s be truthful about how the thirties doesn’t necessarily mean that you have it all together.'”

In addition to Oliver, Amy Poehler, Kim Lessing, Dave Becky, Pharrell Williams, and Mimi Valdés will all serve as executive producers for the Amazon Original single-camera comedy.

Below is the trailer for season one of Harlem, released exclusively on Prime Video on December 3.