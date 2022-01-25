‘Still Grieving, Still Hurt’: Meagan Good On How She’s Healing From Divorce

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Meagan Good attends Prime Video’s Brunch at Harriet’s Rooftop on December 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Meagan Good is speaking up about how she’s coping since the actress and DeVon Franklin announced they were getting divorced in December 2021. She admitted that while she’s had a certain way of thinking about most relationships she’s been in in the past, this split, after more than nine years of marriage, understandably hasn’t been the easiest thing to process.

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” she told xoNecole. “I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

Good continues, “In my situation right now, it’s a little bit different because I thought that that would be the last time that I would be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever.”

The couple broke the news of their divorce in a heartfelt Instagram post right before Christmas, stating that they were going their separate ways and nobody was at fault.

Loading the player...

Good, though admittedly having a tough time, is grateful that as that relationship has ended, the one she has with God is stronger than ever.

“Still grieving, still hurt. It’s going to be a long time, but at the end of the day it has made God, even more, my lover and even more my husband, and even brought our relationship to new depths and new heights so I’m in gratitude for that,” she says. “Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that’s all I can really do. But even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together. What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything.”

Although the 40-year-old (40 where?!) is currently grieving her divorce, she still has plenty to celebrate, including the major success of Harlem–a new Prime Video dramedy about four Black women in their thirties–which premiered right before her split. We’re always rooting for this queen!