GloRilla Announces The ‘GLORIOUS’ Tour, Bringing High-Energy Hip-Hop Across The U.S.

Today, hip-hop sensation and GRAMMY-nominated artist GloRilla electrified fans with the official announcement of The GLORIOUS Tour. Named after her critically acclaimed debut album, the tour is set to kick off in March 2025, hitting major cities including New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago. The tour promises to bring GloRilla’s high-energy performances and chart-topping hits to fans nationwide.

Super fans, affectionately known as the GloRidaz, will have exclusive access to an artist pre-sale beginning this Thursday at 10am local time. General on-sale tickets will be available to the public starting Friday at 12pm local time. More information, including tour dates and ticket details, can be found here.

The announcement follows GloRilla’s highly anticipated debut on Saturday Night Live, where she delivered dynamic performances of her hit songs “Yeah Glo!,” “LET HER COOK,” and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME.” Her meteoric rise in hip-hop has been cemented by GLORIOUS debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and boasting several Hot 100 wins, including “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “TGIF,” which was crowned Time Magazine’s Song of the Year.

Under the mentorship of CMG CEO Yo Gotti, GloRilla has continued to break barriers, earning major accolades, including two GRAMMY nominations. With endorsements from superstars like Rihanna and Taylor Swift, this tour is set to be one of the most anticipated live events of the year.

The GLORIOUS Tour Dates

March 5, 2025: Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

March 6, 2025: Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

March 7, 2025: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

March 9, 2025: Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Auditorium

March 10, 2025: Ft Lauderdale, FL War Memorial

March 12, 2025: Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

March 13, 2025: Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum

March 14, 2025: Washington, D.C. The Anthem

March 19, 2025: New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

March 20, 2025: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 22, 2025: Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 23, 2025: Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

March 24, 2025: St. Louis, MO The Factory

March 26, 2025: Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

March 27, 2025: Minneapolis, MN Armory

April 6, 2025: Raleigh, NC Dreamville Festival

April 11, 2025: Coachella, CA Coachella Weekend 1

April 12, 2025: Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 13, 2025: Stateline, NV Tahoe Blue Event Center

April 16, 2025: Oakland, CA Fox Theater

April 18, 2025: Coachella, CA Coachella Weekend 2

TBD Memphis, TN TBD