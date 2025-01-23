Gina Prince-Bythewood To Direct Epic Adaptation Of ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’

Clockwise from top left: Thuso Mbedu (Gilbert Flores), Amandla Stenberg (Mike Marsland), Damson Idris (Amy Sussman), Tosin Cole (Nicky J Sims), Lashana Lynch (Samir Hussein), Idris Elba (Marc Piasecki), Cynthia Erivo (Gilbert Flores), and Viola Davis (Gilbert Flores).

Paramount Pictures has officially announced that award-winning director Gina Prince-Bythewood will helm the highly anticipated film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, Children of Blood and Bone. Slated for release in IMAX on January 15, 2027, the epic fantasy will bring Adeyemi’s Legacy of Orïsha trilogy to life with a star-studded cast.

Leading the film is Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, a young warrior fighting to restore magic to her oppressed people. Joining her is Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, and Tosin Cole as Zélie’s protective older brother, Tzain. The ensemble also boasts Academy Award winners Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Idris Elba as Lekan, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the tyrannical King Saran. Currently, Regina King, Diaana Babnicova and Bukky Bakray are in negotiations for roles.

Inspired by West African mythology, the story follows Zélie as she embarks on a dangerous quest to reclaim the magic stolen by King Saran’s brutal reign. The film is expected to be a groundbreaking moment in the fantasy genre, celebrating Black storytelling on an epic scale.

“I am so honored and excited to bring Tomi’s Children of Blood and Bone and the vibrant world of Orisha to life,” Prince-Bythewood said in a statement. “Our incredible ensemble reflects the whole of the diaspora. This is where our magic lies.”

Prince-Bythewood, known for The Woman King and The Old Guard, is set to bring Adeyemi’s world to the screen with stunning action and emotional depth. Filming is set to begin in South Africa in the coming weeks, marking the start of what is sure to be an electrifying journey for fans of the beloved novel.