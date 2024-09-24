Fear Takes A New Form In Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’

Warner Bros.

From the visionary mind behind Black Panther and Creed, Filmmaker Ryan Coogler returns to the big screen with Sinners, a story of redemption and the haunting specters of the past. Starring Michael B. Jordan the film explores the dark corners of the human psyche and the demons that refuse to let go.

Film artwork for Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’

As twin brothers attempt to escape their troubled lives, they return to their hometown in search of a fresh start. However, the familiar streets hold more than just memories; they hold a sinister force eager to welcome them back with open arms. In Coogler’s signature style, Sinners digs into the eerie adage, “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” It will compel viewers to confront their own fears and the consequences of their actions.

Coogler brings his acclaimed talent to both the writing and directing chairs, assembling an impressive cast that includes Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

The film benefits from the collaboration of Coogler’s trusted creative team, featuring cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, and the unforgettable musical score by Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. Costume design is led by the visionary Ruth E. Carter, whose work has redefined style in modern cinema.

Produced by Coogler alongside Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler, Sinners promises to be a hallmark in the realm of psychological horror, expertly crafted to chill and captivate.

Prepare for a journey that will test the limits of fear and the enduring bond of brotherhood. Sinners beckons you to face the darkness within—and to confront the haunting question: Can you truly escape your past?

Watch below the official trailer for the film.

‘Sinners’ will hit theaters nationwide on March 7, 2025, and internationally shortly thereafter.