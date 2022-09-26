14 Fall TV Shows You Can’t Miss

Courtesy of ABC

As fall begins, it also brings back many of our favorite TV shows. So, whether you’re an avid watcher of dramas, sitcoms, documentaries or otherwise, there’s something on television (or streaming) for everyone to enjoy during the next few months.

This season’s lineup includes the return of Abbott Elementary. After receiving Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s portrayal of Barbara Howard, this hit comedy show on ABC is one of the most anticipated premieres of the fall. Speaking of critically acclaimed programs, Atlanta is back with its fourth and final season. Starring its creator Donald Glover, the last episodes of this hilarious and provocative show will surely leave its mark on audiences nationwide.

For all you sports fans out there, the CW will debut the new seasons of All American, as well as its spin-off series All American: Homecoming, starring Geffri Maya. Later this year, you can catch The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock; closing out one of the most popular film franchises in our culture.

Take a look at our list of the best shows featuring creatives of color to check out this fall.