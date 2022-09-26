14 Fall TV Shows You Can’t Miss

As fall begins, it also brings back many of our favorite TV shows. So, whether you’re an avid watcher of dramas, sitcoms, documentaries or otherwise, there’s something on television (or streaming) for everyone to enjoy during the next few months.
This season’s lineup includes the return of Abbott Elementary. After receiving Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s portrayal of Barbara Howard, this hit comedy show on ABC is one of the most anticipated premieres of the fall. Speaking of critically acclaimed programs, Atlanta is back with its fourth and final season. Starring its creator Donald Glover, the last episodes of this hilarious and provocative show will surely leave its mark on audiences nationwide.
For all you sports fans out there, the CW will debut the new seasons of All American, as well as its spin-off series All American: Homecoming, starring Geffri Maya. Later this year, you can catch The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock; closing out one of the most popular film franchises in our culture.
Take a look at our list of the best shows featuring creatives of color to check out this fall.
01
The Jennifer Hudson Show – 9/12
This new daytime talk show is hosted by singer and actress Jennifer Hudson. Since its premiere, the show has featured guests such as Viola Davis, Magic Johnson, Mickey Guyton, Yvonne Orji, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more.
02
Atlanta – 9/15
Written, created by and starring Donald Glover, the fourth and final season Atlanta, features Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.
03
Reboot – 9/20
Starring Keegan-Michael Key, this series follows an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu has rebooted and their dysfunctional cast that must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.
04
Abbott Elementary – 9/21
Quinta Brunson’s critically acclaimed comedy Abbott Elementary returns for a new season on September 21. Alongside Brunson, the cast features Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and the Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.
05
Reasonable Doubt – 9/27
The upcoming legal drama produced by Kerry Washinton will premiere September 27, and stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as the show’s lead character Jax Stewart.
06
Making Black America: Through The Grapevine – 10/4
This four-part series hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people.
07
S.W.A.T. – 10/7
Inspired by the television series and the feature film, the CBS series S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant.
08
All-American – 10/10
The fifth season of the popular CW show All American premieres on October 10. The cast features Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, and more.
09
All-American: Homecoming – 10/10
This spin-off of All-American takes place at Bringston University, a historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia, and stars Geffri Maya.
10
From Scratch – 10/21
Zoe Saldaña stars in this Netflix series about an American woman who falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy.
11
Sherman’s Showcase – 10/26
Inspired by variety shows including Soul Train, American Bandstand, The Midnight Special, and In Living Color, Sherman’s Showcase takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the forty-year library of a legendary (but fictitious) musical variety show.
12
Young Rock – 11/4
Young Rock is an American television sitcom based upon the life of professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson. Season three premieres on November 4.
13
Hush – 12/1
The 8-episode new series tells the story of “relationship fixer” Dr. Draya Logan, a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author entangled in a web of lies, sex, and murder that could cost her everything.
14
The Best Man: The Final Chapters – 12/22
The Best Man: The Final Chapters, officially debuts December 22 on Peacock. Based on the film of the same name, the upcoming limited series brings the entire original cast back for a brand new story.